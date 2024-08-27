Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harness NVH Materials Market Size To Worth USD 17.58 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.40%

New York, United States , Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harness NVH Materials Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 10.391 Billion in 2023 to USD 17.58 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.40% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials refer to the control of noise, vibration, and harshness to improve the driving experience. NVH materials have an essential role in reducing these variables, making the vehicle more peaceful, comfortable, and enjoyable for passengers. NVH materials lessen the impact of noise, vibration, and harshness within a vehicle. Several main reasons drive the automotive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) materials market, including high regulatory requirements for emissions and noise levels, which force manufacturers to use innovative NVH solutions. Increasing customer expectations for comfort and luxury drive rising demand for improved NVH materials. However, the automotive NVH (noise, vibration, and harness) materials market confronts various constraints, including the high costs associated with innovative materials and the difficulties of integrating them into existing vehicle designs.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 112 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harness NVH Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Molded Rubber, Metal, Foam & Film Laminates, Molded Foam, Engineering Resins), By Application (Absorption, Damping), By End-user (Cars, LCVs, HCVs), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The foam & film laminates segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the product, the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials market is classified into molded rubber, metal, foam & film laminates, molded foam, and engineering resins. Among these, the foam & film laminates segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Foam and film laminates are extensively emphasized due to their excellent noise reduction and vibration control qualities. Foam and film laminates provide great sound insulation, are lightweight, and might be adapted to numerous applications within the vehicle, such as interior trim, headliners, door panels, and floor mats.

The absorption segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials market is divided into absorption and damping. Among these, the absorption segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. The absorption market focuses on materials and solutions meant to reduce and manage noise within the car cabin by absorbing sound waves. This is crucial for improving passenger comfort and meeting regulatory standards.

The cars segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH Materials market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials market is categorized into cars, LCVS, and HCVS. Among these, the cars segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials market during the projected timeframe. The car's segment dominance derives from the statistic that it produces and sells more passenger vehicles than LCVs or HCVs. Furthermore, the emphasis on improving comfort and decreasing noise in passenger cars drives increased demand for sophisticated NVH materials.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials market over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share of the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials market over the forecast period. This dominance derives from the region's tremendous increase in car production and sales, which is being driven by both established automakers and upstart manufacturers. The growing middle class and increasing consumer demand for more comfortable and quieter automobiles are further raising the need for improved noise-reduction materials.

North America is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials market over the forecast period. This expansion is fueled by several factors, including a strong emphasis on modern automotive technology and a high demand for greater vehicle comfort and performance. The region's automotive sector is distinguished by innovation and the adoption of new materials and technologies, which allow the development and deployment of improved noise and vibration solutions.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials market include KKT Holding GmbH, Wolverine Advanced Materials, Swift Components Corp., Janesville Acoustics, Avery Dennison, Hematite, BRC Rubber & Plastics Inc., Interface Performance Materials, Unique Fabricating Inc., Plastomer Corporation, Nicholson Sealing Technologies Ltd., ElringKlinger AG, Hoosier Gasket Corporation, Creative Foam Corporation, Industry Products Co., Rogers Foam Corporation, W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG, and Others.

Recent Developments

In December 2023, Vibracoustic, a global pioneer in automotive noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH), will create new NVH solutions for commercial vehicles with low- and zero-emission powertrains. Vibracoustic has leveraged its experience and expertise to forecast the industry's future and provide NVH-optimized mounting systems for battery packs, electric motors, and fuel cells.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the automotive noise vibration and harness NVH materials market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harness NVH Materials Market, By Product

Molded Rubber

Metal

Foam & Film Laminate

Molded Foam

Engineering Resins

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harness NVH Materials Market, By Application

Absorption

Damping

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harness NVH Materials Market, By End-user

Cars

LCVs

HCVs

Global Automotive Noise Vibration and Harness NVH Materials Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



