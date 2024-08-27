NASSAU, the Bahamas, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and global Web3 technology company, has issued updates for August 27, 2024.

OKX Introduces 'Edit Parameters' Feature for Spot Grid Bots

Responding to user feedback, OKX today announced the launch of its highly anticipated 'Edit Parameters' feature for Spot Grid bots. These automated trading tools allow users to set a price range for executing buy and sell orders; with this latest update, they now offer greater flexibility and control in trading strategy management.

The 'Edit Parameters' feature enables eligible users* to:

Adjust 'Grid Range' and 'Grid Quantity' on-the-fly, facilitating dynamic strategy optimization

Modify bot settings without interruption, enhancing trading continuity and efficiency

Quickly adapt to market shifts with instant parameter adjustments

Automatically reinvest profits, maximizing capital utilization

Fine-tune various running states, offering unparalleled bot management flexibility

Seamlessly top-up quote assets to maintain uninterrupted bot operation

In addition, lead traders can now ensure that any changes they make to their Spot Grid bots are seamlessly replicated across their followers' bots, enhancing the copy trading experience.



This feature underscores OKX's dedication to user-centric innovation and solidifies its position as an industry leader in intuitive, automated trading solutions. OKX plans to extend this powerful 'Edit Parameters' capability to its futures bots in the coming months, with more details to be announced soon.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn. These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies, including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



