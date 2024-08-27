27th August 2024
PayPoint plc
("PayPoint" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec Bank plc (“Investec”).
Ordinary Shares
|Date of purchase:
|23rd August 2024
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|1,512
|Lowest price per share (pence):
|701.00
|Highest price per share (pence):
|704.00
|Weighted average price per day (pence):
|702.7209
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.
Aggregate information:
|Venue
|Volume-weighted average price (p)
|Aggregated volume
|Lowest price per share (p)
|Highest price per share (p)
|XLON
|702.7209
|1,512
|701.00
|704.00
Individual Transactions
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:
|Date and time of each trade
|Number of shares purchased
|Price (pence per share)
|Trading Venue
|Transaction Reference Number
|23 August 2024 11:59:14
|20
|704.00
|XLON
|00294363341TRLO1
|23 August 2024 11:59:34
|470
|704.00
|XLON
|00294363344TRLO1
|23 August 2024 12:18:47
|89
|704.00
|XLON
|00294363721TRLO1
|23 August 2024 12:26:51
|118
|703.00
|XLON
|00294363809TRLO1
|23 August 2024 12:35:35
|117
|702.00
|XLON
|00294364060TRLO1
|23 August 2024 14:25:52
|20
|704.00
|XLON
|00294366063TRLO1
|23 August 2024 14:25:52
|84
|702.00
|XLON
|00294366064TRLO1
|23 August 2024 14:25:52
|23
|702.00
|XLON
|00294366065TRLO1
|23 August 2024 14:50:05
|9
|702.00
|XLON
|00294366575TRLO1
|23 August 2024 14:50:05
|107
|702.00
|XLON
|00294366576TRLO1
|23 August 2024 15:31:58
|115
|701.00
|XLON
|00294368413TRLO1
|23 August 2024 15:37:51
|111
|701.00
|XLON
|00294368707TRLO1
|23 August 2024 15:37:51
|42
|702.00
|XLON
|00294368708TRLO1
|23 August 2024 15:37:51
|103
|702.00
|XLON
|00294368709TRLO1
|23 August 2024 15:50:40
|25
|702.00
|XLON
|00294369268TRLO1
|23 August 2024 15:50:40
|59
|702.00
|XLON
|00294369269TRLO1
For further information please contact:
PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970
FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801
Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970