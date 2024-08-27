Tamasha Opens New Innings with First International Streaming of Cricket Matches

Amsterdam and Islamabad, 27 August 2024: VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides converged connectivity and online services, today announces that Tamasha, the largest home-grown streaming platform in Pakistan, has secured international streaming rights for Pakistan’s test matches against Bangladesh in August and September, and the test match against England in October, through a partnership with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



With 18 million monthly active viewers in June 2024, this marks Tamasha’s entry into international streaming, broadening its reach beyond Pakistan’s national borders into sub-Saharan Africa and India. This expansion allows cricket fans to access content that fuels their passion for the game.

Launched by VEON Group’s digital operator Jazz in October 2021, Tamasha is the largest homegrown video streaming platform in Pakistan and is accessible to customers of all mobile operators in the country, bringing content to users' devices whether they are on the move, in a social setting, or at home. Tamasha has also the exclusive streaming rights to 2024-2025 ICC Men’s and Women’s tournaments in Pakistan.

"Digital streaming platforms are revolutionizing how fans engage with and consume sports events globally. We are proud to bring some of the world’s greatest cricket events to viewers not only in Pakistan, but also to fans in sub-Saharan Africa and India, delivering content in the most accessible way possible,” explains Aamer Ejaz, President of Digital Platforms at Jazz. “Under our Digital Operator strategy, we provide services in entertainment, finance, education, healthcare and more; and we are delighted to make each of these experiences as widely accessible as possible.”

During the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024 in July 2024, Tamasha recorded over 18 million monthly active users and 70% of all digital views of the tournament, peaking at 9 million daily active users. The app reached the top ranking on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Tamasha has attracted over 50 international and local advertisers in the past year, positioning it as a top choice for brand partnerships in the Pakistan’s digital space as audiences increasingly move away from traditional TV and adopt digital streaming.

Through its digital operators, VEON Group offers a variety of digital products and initiatives across entertainment, financial services, digital health and education. As of June 2024, VEON serves 111 million total monthly active users across its digital services and platforms such as Toffee, Tamasha, BeeTV, KyivstarTV, Simosa, myBL, JazzCash, Simply, Izi, BeeCloud and Helsi.

About Tamasha

Tamasha is the largest homegrown video streaming platform in Pakistan where users go to enjoy a wide range of on-demand content comprising of both foreign and local movies, dramas, web series, live TV channels, and widely popular Tamasha Originals. Tamasha can be downloaded via Google Play, the Apple App Store, or Tamasha website.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides converged connectivity and digital services to nearly 160 million customers. Operating across six countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on Nasdaq and Euronext. For more information visit: www.veon.com

