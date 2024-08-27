Share buybacks in Spar Nord Bank – transactions in week 34

| Source: Spar Nord Bank A/S Spar Nord Bank A/S

Company announcement no. 53
 

In company announcement no. 10 2024, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of up to DKK 500 million. The share buyback was initiated on 12 February 2024.

The purpose of the share buyback is to reduce the bank’s share capital by the shares acquired under the programme, and the programme is executed pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (“Market Abuse Regulation”).

In last week the following transactions were made under the share buyback programme.

 Number of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated from last announcement 1,999,697   249,058,867
19 August 202415,500134.122,078,860
20 August 202416,000131.492,103,840
21 August 202416,000130.232,083,680
22 August 202416,000131.212,099,360
23 August 202416,000131.962,111,360
Total week 34 79,500   10,477,100
Total accumulated 2,079,197   259,535,967

Following the above transactions. Spar Nord holds a total of 2,242,056 treasury shares equal to 1.90 % of the Bank’s share capital.


Please direct any questions regarding this release to Rune Brandt Børglum, Head of Investor Relations on tel. + 45 96 34 42 36.

Rune Brandt Børglum
Head of Investor Relation

Attachment


Attachments

No. 53 - Share buybacks - transactions in week 34 - UK