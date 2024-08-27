Global Edible Films and Coatings Industry Research 2025-2035 with Profiles of 35+ Players Including Apeel, DisSolves, FlexSea, FoodBerry, IUV Srl, Kuraray, mori, Notpla, Saveggy, Sun Chemical and Xampla

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Edible Films and Coatings" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Markets for Edible Films and Coatings 2025-2035 is a comprehensive market research report that analyzes the rapidly growing edible films and coatings industry. The report covers the current state and future potential of various types of edible coatings and films, including protein-based, polysaccharide-based, lipid-based, composite, and nanoparticle-based materials, as well as their applications across different food sectors.

The report includes global revenue forecasts for edible films and coatings by material type, market, and region, providing a comprehensive view of the market's growth potential. It also features profiles of over 35 key players in the edible coatings and films industry, offering insights into their products, technologies, and strategies.

Edible films and coatings will become an integral part of the fresh produce supply chain in the future as suppliers seek more sustainable solutions to extend product shelf-life, minimise food waste and deliver fresher fruits and vegetables to consumers. Edible films and coatings are made from edible biopolymers and food-grade additives. These films consist of thin layers of polymers able to provide mechanical strength to the stand-alone thin structure.

Edible films protect food from physical, chemical, biological deterioration, migration of moisture, microbial growth on the surface, oxidation of nutrients, and enhance the quality of food products. Edible films offer the barrier to oils, gasses, vapours and can be used as carriers of active substances like antioxidants, colours, antimicrobials, and flavours. It results in shelf-life extension and safety improvement. Film forming biopolymers include proteins, polysaccharides (carbohydrates and gums), or lipids. At low relative humidity proteins are good film formers exhibit excellent O2, CO2, and lipid barrier properties.

Films are mainly used to wrap food material, whereas coatings can be used directly on food products. The types of materials used for the production of these films are mostly renewable biological sources, mainly consisting of starch, cellulose, hemicellulose, protein, gelatin, lipids, fibers, etc. Examples of such materials include corn, sorghum, rice, fruit and vegetable waste, and agricultural waste such as wood chips or bagasse.

Edible films and coatings are considered as the potential solution to these problems of non-biodegradable packaging solid wastes for maintaining food-environment interactions, retaining food quality, and extending shelf life. In addition, edible coatings and films offer prevention from microbial spoilage of packed foods by controlling moisture and gas barrier characteristics (with the use of additives). Increasing environmental concerns and consumer demands for high-quality eco-friendly packaging have fuelled the advancement of innovative packaging technologies, for instance, the development of biodegradable films from renewable agricultural and food processing industry wastes.

The executive summary provides an overview of the global edible coatings and films market, market size and growth projections, key market drivers and challenges, and the role of edible films and coatings in reducing food waste and promoting a circular bioeconomy. It also highlights emerging trends and opportunities, such as multi-functional and active coatings, natural antimicrobials and antioxidants, nanomaterials, biodegradable and compostable solutions, personalized nutrition, plant-based products, and smart packaging systems.

The introduction section offers a detailed classification of edible coatings and films, their advantages, limitations, and types based on different feedstocks. It explores the properties and applications of various protein-based, polysaccharide-based, and lipid-based materials, as well as composite and nanoparticle-based coatings. The report also covers the use of edible film additives, safety and regulations, and manufacturing methods.

The market analysis section provides valuable insights into the applications of edible coatings and films in different food sectors, including fruits and vegetables, meat and poultry, seafood and fish, dairy and eggs, bakery and confectionery, nuts and snacks, and other emerging applications. It assesses the market drivers, challenges, and future outlook for each application area.

Companies profiled include Apeel, DisSolves, FlexSea, FoodBerry, IUV Srl, Kuraray, mori, Notpla, Saveggy, Sun Chemical and Xampla.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Overview of the global edible films and coatings market

1.2 Market size and growth projections

1.3 Key market drivers and challenges

1.4 Food Waste and The Circular Bioeconomy

1.5 Emerging trends and opportunities

1.5.1 Multi-functional and active edible films and coatings

1.5.2 Incorporation of natural antimicrobials and antioxidants

1.5.3 Nanomaterial edible films and coatings

1.5.4 Biodegradable and compostable edible packaging solutions

1.5.5 Personalized nutrition and functional foods

1.5.6 Edible films and coatings for plant-based and alternative protein products

1.5.7 Edible films and coatings for food waste reduction and valorization

1.5.8 Smart and intelligent edible packaging systems

1.6 Competitive landscape and major players

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Classification of edible films and coatings

2.2 Advantages of edible films and coatings

2.2.1 Biodegradability and environmental sustainability

2.2.2 Moisture barrier

2.2.3 Oxygen scavengers

2.2.4 Ethylene scavenger

2.2.5 Antimicrobial

2.2.6 Antibrowning and antioxidant

2.2.7 Nutritional fortification and bioactive delivery

2.2.8 Sensory quality enhancement

2.2.9 Food safety and quality control

2.3 Limitations

2.4 Types of edible films and coatings

2.4.1 Feedstocks

2.4.2 Protein-based films and coatings

2.4.3 Polysaccharide-based films and coatings

2.4.4 Lipid-based films and coatings

2.4.5 Composite and multi-component films and coatings

2.4.6 Nanoparticle based films and coatings

2.5 Edible film additives

2.5.1 Bioactive compounds

2.5.2 Plasticizers

2.5.3 Emulsifiers

2.5.4 Antimicrobials

2.5.5 Antioxidants

2.6 Safety and Regulations

2.7 Manufacturing methods

2.7.1 Solvent Casting

2.7.2 Molten Casting

2.7.3 Extrusion and Co-extrusion

2.7.4 Electrospinning

2.7.5 Dip Coating

2.7.6 Spray Coating and Electrostatic Deposition

2.7.7 Layer-by-Layer Assembly

3 MARKETS AND APPLICATIONS

3.1 Fruits and vegetables

3.1.1 Fresh-cut and whole produce

3.1.2 Organic and specialty fruits and vegetables

3.1.3 Edible coatings for shelf-life extension and quality preservation

3.2 Meat and poultry products

3.2.1 Fresh and processed meat products

3.2.2 Edible films for moisture retention and oxidation prevention

3.2.3 Antimicrobial coatings for food safety and spoilage control

3.3 Seafood and fish products

3.3.1 Fresh and frozen seafood

3.3.2 Edible coatings for quality maintenance and shelf-life extension

3.3.3 Antioxidant and antimicrobial coatings for product integrity

3.4 Dairy and egg products

3.4.1 Cheese and yogurt

3.4.2 Edible films for moisture regulation and gas exchange control

3.4.3 Antimicrobial coatings for food safety and spoilage prevention

3.5 Bakery and confectionery products

3.5.1 Bread, cakes, and pastries

3.5.2 Edible films for moisture retention and staling prevention

3.5.3 Glossy and decorative coatings for enhanced visual appeal

3.6 Nuts and snacks

3.6.1 Coated nuts and dried fruits

3.6.2 Edible films for flavour encapsulation and oxidation prevention

3.6.3 Moisture barrier coatings for crispness retention

3.7 Other applications

3.7.1 Ready-to-eat meals and convenience foods

3.7.2 Edible packaging for portion control and single-serve products

3.7.3 Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical coatings for targeted delivery

4 MARKETS ANALYSIS

4.1 Market drivers

4.2 Market challenges

4.2.1 Increasing demand for fresh and minimally processed foods

4.2.2 Growing consumer preference for natural and sustainable packaging solutions

4.2.3 Advances in materials science and coating technologies

4.2.4 Stringent regulations on food safety and quality

4.3 Future outlook and opportunities

4.4 Global market revenues

4.4.1 By material type

4.4.2 By market

4.4.3 By region

5 COMPANY PROFILES (37 company profiles)

6 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

7 REFERENCES

