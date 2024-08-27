Pharma and Biotech Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements Analysis Report and Directory 2024: Essential Benchmark Data for Dealmakers - Royalty Rates, Deal Financials, Contract Documents

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of over 1,800 preclinical stage partnering deals announced since 2019 including financial terms, where available, including links to online deal records of actual preclinical partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

The Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2019-2024 report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how, why and what terms companies enter preclinical stage partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

This report provides details of the latest preclinical agreements announced in the healthcare sector. Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Contract documents provide the answers to numerous questions about a prospective partner's flexibility on a wide range of important issues, many of which will have a significant impact on each party's ability to derive value from the deal.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of preclinical stage deal making and business activities.



Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst Chapter 2 provides an overview of why companies partner preclinical stage compounds/products.

Chapter 3 provides an overview of preclinical stage deals strategy and deal structure including numerous case studies. Chapter 4 provides an overview of the various payment strategies used in preclinical stage deals.

Chapter 5 provides a review of preclinical stage deal making since 2019. Deals activity is reviewed by year, stage of development at signing, therapeutic area, technology type, as well as most active dealmakers.

Chapter 6 provides a detailed analysis of preclinical stage payment terms including headline, upfront, milestone and royalty rates.

Chapter 7 provides a review of the leading preclinical stage deal by headline value. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 8 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active preclinical stage dealmaker companies. Each deal title links via Current Agreements deals and alliances database to an online version of the full deal record, and where available, the actual contract document, providing easy access to each deal record on demand.

Chapter 9 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of preclinical stage partnering deals signed and announced since 2019, where a contract document is available in the public domain.

Chapter 10 provides a comprehensive directory of preclinical stage partnering deals since 2019.

The report includes deals announced by hundreds of life science companies including big pharma such as Takeda, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Sanofi, Boehringer Ingelheim, Merck, Roche, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Astellas and many more.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in preclinical stage partnering and deal making since 2019.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix of all preclinical deals since 2019 is provided organized by partnering company A-Z, deal type, therapy focus and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of preclinical stage products and compounds.

Key benefits

Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2019-2024 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of preclinical stage deal trends since 2019

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of preclinical stage agreements with numerous real life case studies

Insight into the terms included in a preclinical stage agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Preclinical Stage Partnering Terms and Agreements in Pharma and Biotech 2019-2024, the available contracts are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal type

Specific therapy target

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Why do companies partner preclinical stage compounds?

2.1. Introduction

2.2. The role of preclinical stage partnering

2.2.1. In-licensing at preclinical stage

2.2.2. Out-licensing at preclinical stage

2.3. Difference between discovery, preclinical and clinical stage deals

2.4. Reasons for entering into preclinical stage partnering deals

2.4.1. Licensors reasons for entering preclinical stage deals

2.4.2. Licensees reasons for entering preclinical stage deals

2.5. The future of preclinical stage partnering deals



Chapter 3 - Preclinical stage deal strategies and structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. At what stage do companies partner?

3.2.1. Partnering early in pharmaceutical / biotech

3.2.1.1. Discovery and preclinical stage partnering case studies

3.2.2. Partnering later in pharmaceutical/biotech

3.2.2.1. Clinical stage partnering case studies

3.3. Early and later stage partnering - a risk/cost comparison

3.4. What do companies spend on preclinical stage partnering?

3.5. Pure versus multi-component partnering deals

3.6. Pure licensing agreement structure

3.6.1. Example pure preclinical stage licensing agreements

3.7. Multicomponent preclinical stage partnering agreements

3.7.1. Example multicomponent preclinical stage clauses



Chapter 4 - Preclinical stage partnering payment strategies

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Preclinical stage payment strategies

4.3. Payment options

4.3.1. Headline values

4.3.2. Upfront payments

4.3.2.1. Conditionality of upfront payments

4.3.3. Loans

4.3.4. Convertible loans

4.3.5. Equity

4.3.6. R&D funding

4.3.7. Licensing fees

4.3.8. Milestone payments

4.3.9. Royalty payments

4.3.9.1. Issues affecting royalty rates

4.3.9.2. Royalties on combination products

4.3.9.3. Guaranteed minimum/maximum annual payments

4.3.9.4. Royalty stacking

4.3.9.5. Royalties and supply/purchase contracts

4.3.10. Quids

4.3.11. Option payments



Chapter 5 - Trends in preclinical stage deal making

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Preclinical stage partnering over the years

5.2.1. Attributes of preclinical deals

5.3. Preclinical stage partnering by deal type

5.4. Preclinical stage partnering by disease type

5.5. Partnering by preclinical stage technology type

5.6. Preclinical stage partnering by most active company since 2019 - 2024



Chapter 6 - Payment terms for preclinical stage partnering

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Guidelines for preclinical stage payment terms

6.2.1. Upfront payments

6.2.2. Milestone payments

6.2.3. Royalty payments

6.3. Preclinical stage payment terms - deal data analysis

6.3.1. Public data

6.3.2. Survey data

6.4. Payment terms analysis

6.4.1. Preclinical stage headline values

6.4.2. Preclinical stage deal upfront payments

6.4.3. Preclinical stage deal milestone payments

6.4.4. Preclinical stage royalty rates



Chapter 7 - Leading preclinical stage deals

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Top preclinical stage deals by value



Chapter 8 - Top 25 most active preclinical stage dealmakers

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top 25 most active preclinical stage dealmakers



Chapter 9 - Preclinical stage partnering contracts directory

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Preclinical stage deals with contracts 2019 - 2024



Chapter 10 - Preclinical stage deal making by development stage

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Deals by preclinical stage



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by companies A-Z

Appendix 2 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by industry sector

Appendix 3 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by stage of development

Appendix 4 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Preclinical stage dealmaking by technology type



