Data Center Colocation Global Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $143.9 Billion by 2030 from $$61.6 Billion in 2023 - Surge in Cloud Service Providers Expands Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Colocation - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Colocation was estimated at US$61.6 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$143.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Data center colocation is a service that allows businesses to rent space for their servers and networking equipment in a third-party facility instead of housing them in-house. Colocation provides the physical environment necessary to maintain and protect these IT assets, including space, power, cooling, and physical security. By opting for colocation, companies can benefit from the economies of scale and advanced infrastructure that would be cost-prohibitive to replicate on their own.

These facilities offer high-bandwidth access, superior connectivity, and redundancy systems that ensure operational continuity even in the event of power failures or other disruptions. This setup not only helps businesses manage their capital expenditures more efficiently by eliminating the need to construct, maintain, and upgrade their own data centers but also allows them to focus more on their core operations without the logistical concerns of managing IT infrastructure.



How Does Colocation Facilitate Business Growth and Flexibility?



Colocation services provide businesses with the flexibility to scale their operations rapidly without the usual capital investment and time required to expand physical IT infrastructure. As organizations grow and their data needs increase, colocation facilities make it easier to scale up IT resources swiftly - adding more servers or increasing bandwidth capacity can often be accomplished without the extensive planning and execution involved in expanding a private data center.

Additionally, colocation facilities often house multiple carriers and service providers within their premises, giving businesses the ability to switch services or augment their capabilities without significant interruptions or logistical challenges. This aspect is particularly beneficial for businesses that require high levels of network reliability and speed, as they can leverage the competitive environment within the colocation facility to negotiate better service agreements and ensure optimal network performance.



What Are the Key Considerations and Trends Influencing Data Center Colocation?



One of the primary considerations for businesses looking into data center colocation is compliance with regulatory standards and data security requirements. Colocation providers must adhere to stringent standards to ensure that they can support businesses in highly regulated industries such as finance and healthcare. As such, many colocation facilities are equipped with advanced security measures, both physical and digital, and are certified under various compliance regimes like HIPAA, SOC 2, or PCI DSS.

Moreover, with the increasing emphasis on sustainability, many colocation providers are now investing in green technologies and practices, such as using renewable energy sources and implementing energy-efficient cooling mechanisms. This shift not only helps reduce the environmental impact of these data-intensive operations but also aligns with the corporate responsibility goals of their clients.



What Drives the Growth in the Data Center Colocation Market?



The growth in the data center colocation market is driven by several factors, including the escalating demand for scalable data storage and processing capabilities amid the surge in data generation by businesses. As companies continue to embrace digital transformation, the need for reliable, secure, and compliant IT infrastructure becomes paramount, fueling the demand for colocation services. The shift towards hybrid cloud environments is also a significant driver, as colocation provides a critical physical infrastructure component for hybrid strategies, offering a way to maintain sensitive data on-premises while leveraging cloud computing for less critical resources.

Additionally, the global nature of modern business necessitates a presence in multiple markets, and colocation facilities offer a way to establish a local IT footprint without the high cost and complexity of building private data centers in diverse geographic regions. Together, these trends contribute to the robust growth of the colocation market, highlighting its essential role in the future of global IT strategies.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IT & Telecom Application segment, which is expected to reach US$57.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 15.7%. The BFSI Application segment is also set to grow at 13.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $16.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.9% CAGR to reach $21.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as AT&T, Inc., China Telecom Corporation Ltd., CoreSite Realty Corporation, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $61.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $143.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Colocation - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Real Estate Costs Drive Adoption of Colocation Data Centers

Increasing Need for Scalable IT Infrastructure Spurs Growth in Colocation Services

Shift Toward Green Computing Bodes Well for Sustainable Data Center Colocation

Integration of Advanced Networking Capabilities Enhances Colocation Offerings

Surge in Cloud Service Providers Expands Opportunities for Colocation Markets

Adoption of High-Density Servers Spurs Innovations in Colocation Space Design

Technological Advancements in Cooling and Power Systems Drive Colocation Efficiency

Increasing Focus on Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Strengthens Colocation Demand

Demand for 5G Infrastructure Support Bodes Well for Colocation Centers

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 44 Featured)

AT&T, Inc.

China Telecom Corporation Ltd.

CoreSite Realty Corporation

Cyrusone LLC

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch Holdings Ltd.

Internap Corporation

Interxion Holding NV

KDDI Corporation

Level 3 Communications, Inc.

NTT Communications Corporation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tzv3rq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment