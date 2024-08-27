ECG Devices Market Forecast Report 2024-2028: Trends and Opportunities for Resting, Ambulatory, and Stress ECG Devices at a Global and Regional Level

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Echocardiography (ECG) Devices Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The echocardiography (ECG) devices market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.26 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increased incidence of cardiac disorders, rising focus on preventive treatment, and increase in new product launches.

This study identifies the integration of technologies to develop advanced ECG devices as one of the prime reasons driving the echocardiography (ECG) devices market growth during the next few years. Also, paradigm shift toward portable devices and increased funding to companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The echocardiography (ECG) devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

By Product

Resting

Ambulatory

Stress

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading echocardiography (ECG) devices market vendors.

Also, the echocardiography (ECG) devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AliveCor Inc.

Allengers Medical Systems Ltd.

Baxter International Inc.

Bionet Co. Ltd.

Biotricity Inc.

Bittium Corp.

Cardinal Health Inc.

DMS Service LLC

Fukuda Denshi Co. Ltd

General Electric Co.

Halma plc

iRhythm Technologies Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic plc

Nasiff Associates Inc.

NEXUS LIFECARE PVT. LTD.

Nihon Kohden Corp.

Norav Medical

OSI Systems Inc.

SCHILLER AG

QT Medical

