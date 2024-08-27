Blockchain Technology in Transportation and Logistics - Global Market to Grow by $6.91 Billion at a CAGR of 60.82% - BaaS, Strategic Alliances, and Green Logistics Leading to Massive Demand

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Blockchain Technology Market in the Transportation and Logistics Industry 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The blockchain technology market in the transportation and logistics industry is forecasted to grow by USD 6.91 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 60.82% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by growing use of blockchain technology for trucking, the booming e-commerce industry, and the growing number of cargo thefts.

This study identifies the advent of BaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in strategic alliances and growing demand for green logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The market is segmented as below:

By Mode of Transportation

Land

Sea

Others

By End-user

SMEs

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading market vendors.

Also, the market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accenture plc

Amazon.com Inc.

Amcon Soft

Ara Soft Group LLC

Capgemini Service SAS

Cargoledger

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.

HCL Technologies Ltd.

Infosys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corp.

Koopman Logistics Group B.V.

Microsoft Corp.

modum.io AG

OpenLedger

Oracle Corp.

PixelPlex Ltd

SAP SE

Slync Inc.

Sweetbridge Ltd.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Wipro Ltd.

