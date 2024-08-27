Business Intelligence in the Healthcare Sector, 2024-2028: Market Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Strategic Profiles of Microsoft, IBM, Oracle, Alphabet (Google), SAP, and Many More

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Intelligence in the Healthcare Sector, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The business intelligence in the healthcare sector market is forecasted to grow by USD 14.20 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.22% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by improved efficiency of BI tools, growing integration of big data with healthcare analytics, and increasing use of smart connected devices.

This study identifies the increasing use of predictive analytics and artificial intelligence in healthcare as one of the prime reasons driving the business intelligence in the healthcare sector market growth during the next few years. Also, rising adoption in technology and rising adoption of natural language processing (NLP) in BI will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The market is segmented as below:

By Component Software Services

By Deployment Cloud-based On-premise

By Region North America Europe APAC South America Middle East and Africa



A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business intelligence in the healthcare sector market vendors.

Also, the business intelligence in the healthcare sector market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Accenture plc

Alphabet Inc.

Board International SA

Domo Inc.

Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

Idera Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

MicroStrategy Inc.

OpenText Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Perficient Inc.

QlikTech international AB

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Sisense Ltd.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

TIBCO Software Inc.

