Asia-Pacific IoT Technology Market Report 2024: Regional and Country-Level Growth Forecasts to 2031 Featuring Intel, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Cisco Systems, and More

The Asia-Pacific IoT Technology Market is projected to witness market growth of 12.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).



The China market dominated the Asia-Pacific IoT Technology Market by country in 2023, and should continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $137.51 billion by 2031. The Japan market is registering a CAGR of 11.7% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the India market would showcase a CAGR of 13% during 2024-2031.



The proliferation of internet infrastructure, including broadband networks and wireless connectivity technologies like 4G and 5G, provides the backbone for IoT deployments. These robust and widespread connectivity options enable seamless communication between IoT devices, sensors, and platforms, regardless of geographical location. The IoT technology market encompasses a vast array of connected devices, including smartphones, tablets, wearables, smart home devices, industrial sensors, and more. As these devices become increasingly prevalent, more people gain access to the Internet through them, contributing to the growth of Internet user numbers.



With more people gaining access to technology and embracing digital lifestyles in the Asia-Pacific, the industry for electronic devices is still expanding, creating lucrative opportunities for manufacturers and retailers in the Asia-Pacific's region IoT technology market. According to the State Council of the People's Republic of China, in 2022, China's major electronic information manufacturers have an annual main business revenue of at least 20 million yuan each. During the January-August period, the added value of the sector's leading companies increased by 9.3% on an annual basis. The combined operational revenue of these companies exceeded 9.52 trillion yuan, or over $1.34 trillion. Therefore, electronic devices are playing a significant role in boosting the market across the Asia Pacific region.



List of Key Companies Profiled

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated (Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.)

Texas Instruments, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc. (Amazon.com, Inc.)

PTC, Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

