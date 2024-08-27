Water-Soluble Pods Packaging - Worldwide Market Outlook, 2024-2028 - Global and Regional-Level Trends for Homecare, Agrochemical, and Other Applications

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water-Soluble Pods Packaging Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The water-soluble pods packaging market is forecasted to grow by USD 258.1 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.59% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by increasing demand for organic cosmetics and personal care packaging, cost-effectiveness of ordinary plastic films over water-soluble pods, and growing online sales and aggressive marketing.
This study identifies the emergence of sustainable and eco-friendly detergent products as one of the prime reasons driving the water-soluble pods packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of water-soluble films in food packaging and rising demand for single-dose packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The water-soluble pods packaging market is segmented as below:
By Application
- Homecare
- Agrochemical
- Others
By Region
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading water-soluble pods packaging market vendors.
Also, the water-soluble pods packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Aicello Corp.
- Amtrex Nature Care Pvt. Ltd.
- Annex Business Media
- Aquapak Polymers Ltd.
- Arrow Greentech Ltd.
- Cortec Corp.
- HK MSD
- Jiangmen Cinch Packaging Materials Co. Ltd.
- JRF Technology LLC
- KURARAY Co. Ltd.
- Lithey Inc.
- Medanos Claros SA
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Mondi plc
- Noble Industries Inc
- Sekisui Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Soltec Development SAS
- Solupak Ltd.
- Suvi Exports LLP
