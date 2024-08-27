Acoustic Hailing Devices Market Outlook, 2024-2028: Rise in Government Spending on AHDs to Drive the Market by $39.3 Million Over the Forecast Period

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acoustic Hailing Devices Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The acoustic hailing devices market is forecasted to grow by USD 39.3 million during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by rise in government spending on AHDs, growth in demand for portable AHDs, and increase in use of AHDs for industrial applications.

This study identifies the growth in development of superior products as one of the prime reasons driving the acoustic hailing devices market growth during the next few years. Also, adoption of AHDs for crowd control and growing use of AHDs as an avian dispersion tool will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The acoustic hailing devices market is segmented as below:

By End-user Government Sector Commercial Sector

By Region APAC North America Europe South America Middle East and Africa



A robust vendor analysis was designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acoustic hailing devices market vendors.

Also, the acoustic hailing devices market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Acentech Inc.

Argo A Security LLC

Avnon Enterprise Ltd.

CRD Protection AB

Drumgrange Ltd.

Eltem Corp.

Genasys Inc.

IML Corp.

IPS Securex Holdings Ltd.

Nixalite of America Inc.

Senken Group Co. Ltd.

Summit Engineering N.V.

The Sound

Torrence Sound

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

