Glucose Monitoring Devices Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2030 - Expansion of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring to Sustain Growth

The global market for Glucose Monitoring Devices is estimated at US$13.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$19.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key market drivers and trends include technological leaps such as CGM systems, which provide real-time insights into glucose levels, and the integration of AI into glucose monitoring, AI is increasingly being incorporated into glucose monitoring systems to enhance the predictive accuracy of devices.

These systems can analyze data over time to predict future trends in glucose levels, enabling preemptive management of potential issues. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping many aspects of healthcare, including diabetes management Government policies promoting better screening and monitoring, alongside patient education emphasizing self-monitoring, further drive adoption. Wearable glucose monitors that seamlessly integrate with everyday life are gaining traction. These devices continuously track glucose levels and offer the convenience of not having to perform multiple daily finger-prick tests.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Self-Monitoring Devices segment, which is expected to reach US$11.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 3.8%. The Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $3.7 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $4.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $13.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Diabetes Globally Strengthens Business Case for Glucose Monitoring Devices

Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Regular Glucose Monitoring Drives Adoption Across Various Demographics

Growth in Home Healthcare Services Generates Demand for User-Friendly Glucose Monitoring Solutions

Innovations in Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring Technology Spurs Market Growth

Expansion of Telemedicine and Remote Monitoring Sustains Growth in Glucose Monitoring Devices Market

Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Glucose Monitoring Enhances Data Accuracy and Insights

Technological Developments in Smartphone-Connected Glucose Monitors Propel Market Expansion

Emphasis on Preventive Healthcare Drives Adoption of Continuous Glucose Monitoring Solutions

Adoption of Glucose Monitoring in Pediatric Care Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Increasing Use of Glucose Monitoring in Fitness and Wellness Accelerates Demand for Multifunctional Devices

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 32 Featured)

Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

AgaMatrix, Inc.

Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.

ARKRAY, Inc.

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Beurer GmbH

Dexcom, Inc.

GlySens Inc.

LifeScan, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Nova Biomedical Corporation

Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.

Roche Diagnostics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Trividia Health, Inc.

Ypsomed Holding AG

