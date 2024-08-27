Single-cell Technologies Market Review 2022-2023 and Forecast to 2029: Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Restraints, Clinical Trails, Regulatory Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Patent Analysis, and More

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single-cell Technologies Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for single-cell technologies is estimated to increase from $3.6 billion in 2023 to reach $9.2 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1% from 2024 through 2029.

This report provides detailed information about the single-cell technologies market. The report provides market projections for 2029 and the market share for key market players. The report details the market size of single-cell technologies based on product, cell type, techniques, application, and end user.

The market is segmented by product into consumables and instruments. By cell type, it is classified into human cells, animal cells and microbial cells. By techniques, it encompasses flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microscopy, mass spectrometry, and other techniques. By application, it is segmented into research applications and medical applications.

Also, by end user, it is categorized into research and academic laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and cell banks and IVF centers.

The report includes:

33 data tables and 48 additional tables

An analysis of the global single-cell technologies market

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data from 2022 to 2023, estimates for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the current market size and revenue prospects, along with a market share analysis based on product, techniques, cell type, application, end user and region

Facts and figures on industry growth drivers, opportunities and restraints; the regulatory scenario; and the competitive landscape

An analysis of patents related to single-cell technologies

Overview of ESG and sustainability trends, with a focus on consumer attitudes, companies' ESG score rankings and their ESG practices

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including 10x Genomics, BD, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 112 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2: Market Overview

Bulk vs. Single-Cell Sequencing

PESTLE Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Buyers Bargaining Power of Suppliers Potential of New Entrants Competition in the Industry Threat of Substitutes



Chapter 3: Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Cancer Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine Increasing Investment and Funding

Market Restraints High Cost of Single-Cell Analysis

Market Opportunities Emerging Economies

Market Challenges Complexity of Single-Cell Sequencing



Chapter 4: Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

Advances in Bioinformatics Microfluidics Artificial Intelligence

Clinical Trials Analysis Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase Selected Clinical Trials

Patent Analysis Patents by Year Patents by Top Applicants Patents by Top Owner Patents by Jurisdiction



Chapter 5: Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Product Consumables Instruments

Market Breakdown by Cell Type Human Cells Animal Cells Microbial Cells

Market Breakdown by Technique Flow Cytometry Next-Generation Sequencing Polymerase Chain Reaction Microscopy Mass Spectrometry Other Techniques

Market Breakdown by Application Research Applications Medical Applications

Market Breakdown by End User Research and Academic Laboratories Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Cell Banks and IVF Centers

Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6: Competitive Intelligence

Market Analysis

Top Players

Emerging Startups

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7: Sustainability in Single-cell Technologies: An ESG Perspective

Introduction to ESG

Sustainability in Single-Cell Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues

Single-Cell Technologies ESG Performance Analysis

Concluding Remarks from BCC

Chapter 8: Appendix

Methodology

Information Sources

References

Acronyms

Companies Profiled

10X Genomics

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Illumina Inc.

Merck KGAA

Promega Corp.

Qiagen

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ev1ng

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment