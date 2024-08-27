Solar Coca-Cola Enhances Distribution Performance with Descartes' Routing Solution

SÃO PAULO and ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Solar Coca-Cola, the second largest manufacturer and distributor of Coca-Cola in Brazil, is using Descartes’ route execution and fleet performance management solution to optimize the last mile delivery performance of 1,400+ drivers across 44 distribution centers and 13 production facilities serving an area that represents 70% of the country.

“We’ve been on a journey to improve the company’s logistics processes through automation,” said Gabriel Montefusco, Logistics Data Analyst at Solar Coca-Cola. “With Descartes’ solution, we now have one mobile-based platform used by drivers and their supervisors to manage day-to-day route execution. After trucks leave on their routes, the solution continually resequences routes based on real-time traffic information, delivery windows and weather conditions, allowing drivers to perform better and giving supervisors greater visibility into distribution operations.”

“Without the solution, this process would be manual, extremely time-consuming and not scalable,” said Luis Rafael Sousa Fernandes, Logistics Planning and Projects at Solar Coca-Cola. “Drivers can also use the same app to capture any customer information at the point of delivery and supervisors use it to easily track driver progress and status updates throughout the day. It’s provided significant value in our high-service environment.”

Part of Descartes’ routing, mobile and telematics solution suite, the Descartes route execution and fleet performance management solution helps retail food and beverage distribution companies, like Solar Coca-Cola, manage route execution for optimal efficiency and minimize the impact of unforeseen events on customer service levels, mileage and costs. By continually re-optimizing route plans based on real-time traffic data and other variables, the solution enhances customer service by improving on time delivery performance, lowers mileage by guiding drivers through shorter route paths, and decreases total route time and costs by helping drivers navigate through heavy traffic with alternate routes and stop sequences.

“We’re pleased our solution has helped Solar improve the customer experience for its complex distribution operations,” said Douglas Alves, Sales Executive at Descartes. “We have a broad set of routing capabilities to help our customers in food and beverage distribution and other industries solve their last mile challenges. Our mobile applications are used by drivers around the world to improve productivity and help companies achieve higher standards of delivery performance for their customers.”

About Solar Coca-Cola

Solar Coca-Cola is the second largest manufacturer and distributor of the Coca-Cola System in Brazil, one of the 13 largest manufacturers of the Coca-Cola System in the world, one of the twenty largest companies in Northeast Brazil and one of the largest consumer goods companies in the country. With the capacity to produce more than three billion liters of drinks/year to serve approximately 400,000 points of sale, Solar has approximately 17,000 employees distributed across our 13 factories and 44 distribution centers, in a territorial area that represents 70% of Brazil, operating in the entire North, Northeast and State of Mato Grosso regions and part of Goiás and Tocantins. For more information visit https://solarcocacola.gupy.io/.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

