Data Center Fabric Strategic Business Report 2024: Global Market to Reach $123.9 Billion by 2030 - Shift Towards 5G Infrastructure Deployment Generates Demand for High-Performance Network Fabrics

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Data Center Fabric - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Data Center Fabric was estimated at US$31.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$123.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Data center fabric is a comprehensive approach to data center design that integrates network elements and interconnects with intelligent management and automation capabilities. It represents an evolution from traditional network architectures, focusing on a more flexible, scalable, and manageable system. This architecture typically employs high-speed interconnects and protocols that allow for greater agility and efficiency, particularly important as data centers continue to scale up and handle more significant amounts of data traffic.

Data center fabric facilitates enhanced communication between storage, compute, and network resources, which is crucial for supporting cloud computing environments and massive virtualization scales. By providing a unified fabric, data centers can reduce complexity, improve bandwidth provisioning, and decrease power and cooling demands, aligning with the operational needs of modern IT environments that demand quicker, more reliable data access and storage solutions.



How Does Data Center Fabric Enhance Connectivity and Scalability?



Data center fabric offers superior connectivity and scalability benefits, which are vital as businesses demand faster access to data and more robust disaster recovery frameworks. Unlike traditional network designs, which often involve siloed clusters of data resources, fabric-based architectures create a single, cohesive network infrastructure that enhances data flow across the center. This setup enables easier scalability and management, as additional resources or nodes can be integrated without disrupting existing operations.

Moreover, the adoption of technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN) within data center fabrics allows for dynamic resource allocation and automated network management, further enhancing operational flexibility. These features make data center fabric particularly suitable for dealing with the data-intensive demands of applications like big data analytics and enterprise mobility, where rapid scalability and high availability are critical.



What Challenges and Innovations Characterize the Current State of Data Center Fabric?



Implementing data center fabric presents several challenges, primarily related to integration and interoperability with existing IT infrastructure. Many organizations operate legacy systems that are not readily compatible with the new fabric architectures, posing significant migration and implementation challenges. Moreover, the initial cost and complexity of deploying a full-scale data center fabric can be considerable, necessitating careful planning and skilled technical execution.

However, innovation in this field is robust, with developments in modular design and micro-segmentation providing solutions that enhance data security and improve load balancing. Technological advancements continue to refine and enhance the capabilities of data center fabric, with emerging protocols and standards improving speed, efficiency, and the overall reliability of the data center network.



What Drives the Growth in the Data Center Fabric Market?



The growth in the data center fabric market is driven by several factors, primarily the increasing demand for data center modernization and the escalating requirements for efficient data management systems. As enterprises continue to transition to cloud-based services and digital transformation initiatives, the need for highly agile and scalable IT infrastructure is more critical than ever. Data center fabrics offer a solution that supports these needs, providing a robust framework that can manage the increased data load efficiently.

Additionally, the proliferation of data from IoT devices and the expansion of AI and machine learning applications in business processes have necessitated more dynamic and capable network systems. Consumer behavior, especially the growing expectation for real-time data access and uninterrupted digital services, further fuels the demand for advanced data center infrastructures, such as those enabled by data center fabrics. These factors, combined with ongoing advancements in network technology and the push for more sustainable IT operations, continue to drive substantial growth in this sector, underscoring its crucial role in shaping the future of data management and processing.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the BFSI End-Use segment, which is expected to reach US$46.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 23.4%. The Retail End-Use segment is also set to grow at 21.4% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, which was estimated at $8.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.8% CAGR to reach $18.8 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Arista Networks, Inc., Avaya, Inc., Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 179 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $31.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $123.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Data Center Fabric - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Global Economic Update

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Surge in Data Center Networking Requirements Drives Adoption of Data Center Fabric

Increase in Virtualization Trends Expands Addressable Market for Data Center Fabric Solutions

Rising Demand for High-Speed Data Transfer Strengthens Business Case for Advanced Fabrics

Proliferation of IoT Devices Generates Demand for Robust Data Center Fabrics

Trend Towards Software-Defined Networking (SDN) Spurs Innovation in Fabric Solutions

Growing Emphasis on Network Automation Bodes Well for Data Center Fabric Market

Expansion of Edge Computing Deployments Drives Need for Efficient Network Fabrics

Shift Towards 5G Infrastructure Deployment Generates Demand for High-Performance Network Fabrics

Emphasis on Reducing Latency in Data Centers Bodes Well for Low-Latency Fabric Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 11 Featured)

Arista Networks, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bj3sb3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment