Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 425.6 Million by 2034, Growing at a 5.7% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a newly published research report by Fact.MR, the global Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market is expected to be valued at US$ 244.2 million in 2024 and thereafter advance at 5.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.



Global demand for cosmetic peptides is rising steadily due to their exceptional adaptability and established effectiveness in a variety of applications. These little yet powerful chains of amino acids have transformed the skincare and cosmetics market by appearing in an ever-growing number of goods and services.

The anti-aging industry is leading this demand. Demand for efficient, scientifically supported skincare products has increased as populations age and customers grow more knowledgeable about the industry. Cosmetic peptides are now the preferred component of upscale anti-aging formulas due to their capacity to increase collagen formation, minimize fine wrinkles, and improve skin elasticity. These peptides are used in not only face care products but also body lotions, hand creams, and even haircare products.

Peptides are extremely versatile and can be used for purposes much beyond anti-aging. The common issue of hair loss and thinning is being addressed in the field of hair care by peptides that fortify hair follicles and encourage growth. Due to this, a sizable market for at-home treatments and professional salon products has emerged, stimulating demand from a wide range of demographics.

Peptides have also gained popularity in the nail care business, where they are used in treatments meant to strengthen weak nails and encourage healthy development. In the professional and retail industries, peptide-based nail care products are becoming more and more popular as people look for alternatives to harsh chemical treatments.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global market for cosmetic peptide synthesis is analyzed to reach a size of US$ 425.6 million by the end of 2034.

The East Asia market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2034.

North America is set to account for 32.2% of the global market share in 2024.

Sales of cosmetic peptide synthesis products in the United States are forecasted to reach US$ 121 million by the end of 2034.

The structural peptides segment is estimated to reach a market value of US$ 19.1 million in 2024.

By application, sales of anti-aging series peptides are projected to reach US$ 129.4 million by the end of 2034.

Based on end users, revenue from the biopharmaceutical segment is projected to reach US$ 66 million by the end of 2034.



“Increasing incorporation of skincare products by men, expanding the scope of application of cosmetic peptides synthesis products beyond traditional female consumers,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market:

AAPPTec; BASF SE; Bachem Holding AG; Bio Basic Inc; CEM Corporation; CSBio Company Inc; GenScript; RS Synthesis.

High Focus on Developing Non-invasive Anti-aging Solutions:

Recent advancements in peptide-infused delivery systems such as liposomes and nanoparticles are revolutionizing skincare by enhancing peptide penetration and prolonging their effects. This innovation significantly boosts the effectiveness of skin-repair and anti-aging products.

Researchers have developed novel peptides that mimic the effects of botulinum toxin, offering a non-invasive alternative to injectable treatments. This breakthrough is opening up new markets among consumers seeking effective anti-aging solutions without invasive procedures.

Integration of artificial intelligence into peptide design is accelerating the development of more potent and targeted compounds. These technological advancements are not only enhancing product efficacy but also expanding the applications of cosmetic peptides, thereby driving unprecedented demand in the global beauty market.

Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market News:

In 2022, GfN and Selco collaborated to launch peptide eyes. This medicine contains bioactive peptides such acetyl tetrapeptide-5 and dipeptide-2 to reduce puffiness and fine lines around the eyes. It uses anti-inflammatory and soothing properties that will surely yield greater results.

In April 2022, CME Corporation unveiled its Liberty 2.0-line automated microwave peptide synthesisers. Peptide purity, synthesis efficiency, and automation were all enhanced with this launch.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cosmetic peptide synthesis market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product (signal peptides, neurotransmitter inhibitors, carrier peptides, enzyme inhibitors peptides), end product (skincare, hair care), application (hair/eyelashes/eyebrow care series peptides, whitening series peptides, anti-aging series peptides, skin renewal series peptides, anti-allergic & anti-inflammatory series peptides), and end user (cosmetic manufacturers, cosmetic contract manufacturers, biopharmaceutical industries), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

Key Segments of Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market Research:

By Product :

Signal Peptides

Neurotransmitter Inhibitors

Carrier Peptides

Enzyme Inhibitor Peptides

Others

By End Product :

Skin Care Creams & Moisturizers Sunscreen Lotions Serums

Hair Care Creams Serums



By Application : Hair/Eyelash/Eyebrow Care Series Peptides Whitening Series Peptides Anti-aging Series Peptides Skin Renewal Series Peptides Anti-allergic & Anti-inflammatory Series Peptides Others

By End User : Cosmetic Manufacturers Cosmetic Contract Manufacturers Biopharmaceutical Industries





