Mural Oncology to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass. and DUBLIN, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mural Oncology plc (Nasdaq: MURA), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing novel, investigational engineered cytokine therapies designed to address areas of unmet need for patients with a variety of cancers, today announced that members of its management team will participate at two upcoming investor conferences and take 1x1 meetings. A webcast of both presentations will be available at ir.muraloncology.com.



Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside chat with Caroline Loew, Ph.D., CEO, Vicki Goodman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, and Adam Cutler, Chief Financial Officer

Date: Friday, September 6

Time: 1:50 p.m. ET

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Presentation by Caroline Loew, Ph.D.

Date: Wednesday, September 11

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

About Mural Oncology

Mural Oncology is leveraging its novel protein engineering platform to develop cytokine-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By combining our expertise in cytokine biology and immune cell modulation and our protein engineering platform, we are developing medicines to deliver meaningful and clinical benefits to people living with cancer. Our mission is to broaden the potential and reach of cytokine-based immunotherapies to improve the lives of patients. Our lead candidate, nemvaleukin, is currently in potentially registrational trials in mucosal melanoma and platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Mural Oncology has its registered office in Dublin, Ireland, and its primary facilities in Waltham, Mass. For more information, visit Mural Oncology’s website at www.muraloncology.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contact

Katie Sullivan

katie.sullivan@muraloncology.com