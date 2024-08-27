Wood Preservatives Market to reach USD 2.58 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wood Preservatives Market will be valued at USD 2.58 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The surge in construction activities, encompassing both residential and commercial buildings, bolsters the demand for treated wood products. As urbanization accelerates and new housing projects witness an upsurge, the demand for durable, weather-resistant, and long-lasting building materials is paramount. As per the data of Associated General Contractors (AGC) of America, in the first quarter of 2023, the United States witnessed over 919,000 new construction projects. The surge in construction activities is escalating strengthened demand in North America. In addition, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, construction spending in the U.S. reached $1.57 trillion in 2023, further highlighting the growth in this sector.

The expansion of commercial infrastructures such as retail spaces, offices, and industrial facilities heightens the demand. This global construction boom is ushering in the market for treated wood, ensuring structures remain resilient against decay, pests, and environmental challenges.

Non-Pressure Treatment Emerges as the Preferred Choice

Wood preservatives market from non-pressure treatment segment will exhibit a notable CAGR through 2032, owing to its ease of usage and cost-effectiveness. Non-pressure treatments, such as dipping or brushing, require less specialized equipment and labor, making them accessible for small-scale and DIY projects. These methods provide adequate protection for wood used in less demanding environments, such as residential fencing, garden structures, and interior applications. Additionally, advancements in non-pressure treatment formulations have improved their efficacy, further enhancing their appeal. This convenience and affordability are ushering in the increased adoption of wood preservatives in the non-pressure treatment segment.

Oil-based Preservatives Take Center Stage

The oil-type preservatives segment will seize a noteworthy wood preservatives market share by 2032 because of their superior performance in enhancing wood durability and resistance to environmental factors. Oil-based preservatives penetrate deeply into wood, offering long-lasting protection against moisture, pests, and decay. This makes them ideal for outdoor applications such as decking, utility poles, and railway ties. Additionally, advancements in eco-friendly oil-based formulations address environmental concerns, escalating their popularity. The combination of effectiveness and sustainability is significantly boosting demand in this segment.

Asia Pacific Reigns as the Frontrunner

The Asia Pacific wood preservatives market is thriving due to rapid urbanization and industrialization, leading to a surge in construction activities. Countries like China and India are experiencing significant infrastructure development, increasing the need for durable wood products. Additionally, the rising disposable income and changing lifestyle trends are boosting the demand for high-quality wooden furniture and interiors. The region's warm and humid climate also necessitates effective wood preservation to prevent decay and pest infestation. The increasing awareness about wood protection and advancements in preservative technologies are facilitating market growth in the Asia Pacific.

Wood Preservatives Market Players

Major players in the wood preservatives industry include Groupe Berkem, Advance Agrisearch Limited, Rio Tinto, Jubilant Agric & Consumer Products, Troy Corp., LANXESS, Kurt Obermeier GmbH, Koppers Performance Chemicals, Wolman, Remmers, Nisus Corp, Viance, and others.

Key wood preservative providers are enhancing their industry presence through extensive research and development to create more effective and eco-friendly preservatives. They are forming strategic alliances and making acquisitions to expand their product portfolios and global footprint. These wood preservative vendors focus on developing advanced preservative solutions that meet stringent environmental regulations while ensuring superior wood protection. By offering a range of products tailored to various applications, they cater to diverse customer needs. Additionally, they emphasize customer education and support, guiding optimal usage to maximize product efficacy and sustainability, thus securing their leadership in the market.

In March 2023, Groupe Berkem entered a partnership with Unipex for the supply of its cosmetic products in the Benelux and Switzerland. This collaboration fortifies Groupe Berkem's global presence.

