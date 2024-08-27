Supremex Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report

MONTREAL, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supremex Inc. (“Supremex” or the “Company”) (TSX: SXP), a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions, announced today the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) report.



The ESG report, which covers activities for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, underlines the Company’s commitment to understand the full scope of its impact on the environment and society before establishing science-based targets.

Accordingly, Supremex focused its efforts during 2023 on building an ESG committee from employees across the Company, gathering relevant information from each operating segment, analyzing stakeholder requirements, and developing a strategy to deliver value throughout the ESG process.

The ESG report summarizes progress made in three key areas:

Environment



Outlines efforts to measure carbon footprint, manage resources, and promote eco-friendly practices.



Social



Highlights initiatives that foster employee well-being, diversity, community engagement, and ethical supply chain management.



Governance



Reviews governance structures, board effectiveness, risk management, and alignment with stakeholder interests.

“As stewards of the environment, responsible corporate citizens, and advocates for positive change, we recognize the critical role ESG plays in shaping our future,” said Stewart Emerson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Supremex. “A more thorough understanding of our impact in such areas will provide Supremex with the ability to carry out targeted sustainability practices and initiatives that will have a significant positive effect on the environment, our employees and local communities. We are dedicated to being a transparent and accountable organization, and look forward to sharing our progress as we continue along our ESG journey.”

The full ESG report can be viewed at https://supremex.com/esg-report/ .

About Supremex

Supremex is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of envelopes and a growing provider of paper-based packaging solutions. Supremex operates ten manufacturing facilities across four provinces in Canada and five manufacturing facilities in three states in the United States employing approximately 900 people. Supremex’ extensive network allows it to efficiently manufacture and distribute envelope and packaging solutions designed to the specifications of major national and multinational corporations, direct mailers, resellers, government entities, SMEs and solutions providers.

For more information, please visit www.supremex.com .