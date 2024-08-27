Avicanna Announces United States Patent and Trademark Office Issuance of Patent on Topical Technology

USPTO issues Patent No. US 20230025693A1 (“Patent”) that covers Avicanna’s deep penetrating topical

cannabinoid composition and methods for treating musculoskeletal inflammation and pain

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avicanna Inc. (“Avicanna” or “Company) (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of plant-derived cannabinoid-based products is pleased to announce the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) issuance of the Patent covering Avicanna’s deep penetrating topical cannabinoid composition and methods for treating musculoskeletal inflammation and pain.

“We are very happy with the issuance of another USPTO patent, this time on transdermal topical technology that has been a significant part of our research & development, R&D and clinical efforts. This technology was created through years of development, including AI guided prediction modelling, pre-clinical trials and real-world evidence and is part of our RHO Phyto commercial portfolio. We look forward to the incorporation of our patented technologies as we move forward to further evolving our pipeline, particularly those that target musculoskeletal pain and inflammation,” stated Aras Azadian, CEO.

Although various drugs are currently available to alleviate pain, they are associated with various debilitating side effects. Topical formulations can potentially provide pain relief, in particular improved formulations for the delivery of active ingredients directly into the deep layers of tissue to provide better efficacy and reduced gastro-intestinal, central nervous system and cardiovascular side effects.

The patented technology demonstrated further significance through the results of real-world evidence study where the study participants self-reported improvements in symptoms and quality of life in patients with musculoskeletal pain and inflammation. The study saw seventy-one patients complete baseline testing and a follow up after one month including two standardized symptom questionnaires with demographic, medical history, medication use. The study evaluated patient-reported efficacy of the RHO Phyto CBG Transdermal Gel containing 2% cannabidiol and 1% Cannabigerol on a range of clinical conditions including arthritis, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, fibromyalgia, muscle and joint pain, localized pain, muscular and structural injuries, and post-surgical pain.

About the Technology

The technology was designed to provide and enhance the transdermal diffusion of a range of cannabinoids through the epidermis and further penetrate the sub-epidermal layers. This is achieved by encapsulating cannabinoids within a nano- and micro-metric emulsion system with penetration enhancers and then stabilized in a gel matrix. The water-based gel utilizes Avicanna’s patented deep tissue technology in combination with cannabinoids, synergistic terpenes and natural excipients.

About Avicanna Inc.

Avicanna is a commercial-stage international biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement and commercialization of cannabinoid-based products and formulations for the global medical and pharmaceutical market segments. Avicanna has an established scientific platform including R&D and clinical development leading to the commercialization of more than thirty proprietary, evidence-based finished products and supporting four commercial stage business pillars.

Medical Cannabis formulary (RHO Phyto™): The formulary offers a diverse range of proprietary products including oral, sublingual, topical, and transdermal deliveries with varying ratios of cannabinoids, supported by ongoing patient, and medical community education. RHO Phyto is an established leading medical brand in Canada currently available nationwide to patients across several medical channels and continues to expand into new international markets.

Medical cannabis care platform (MyMedi.ca): MyMedi.ca is a medical cannabis care platform formed with the aim to better serve medical cannabis patients’ needs and enhance the patient journey. MyMedi.ca is operated by Northern Green Canada Inc. and features a diverse portfolio of products and bilingual pharmacist-led patient support programs. MyMedi.ca also provides specialty services to distinct patient groups such as veterans and collaborates with public and private payers for adjudication and reimbursement. MyMedi.ca provides educational resources to the medical community to facilitate the incorporation of medical cannabis into health care regimens.

Pharmaceutical products (Trunerox™) and pipeline: Leveraging Avicanna’s scientific platform, vertical integration, and real-world evidence, Avicanna has developed a pipeline of proprietary, indication-specific pharmaceutical products that are in various stages of clinical development. These cannabinoid-based drug candidates aim to address unmet medical needs in dermatology, chronic pain, and various neurological disorders. Avicanna’s first indication-specific pharmaceutical drug, Trunerox™, was approved Q1 2024 by the Health Authority of Colombia INVIMA as an adjuvant treatment for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome and Dravet Syndrome in Colombia. Trunerox™ has not been approved as a drug in Canada by Health Canada.

Active pharmaceutical ingredients (Aureus Santa Marta™): Active pharmaceutical ingredients are supplied by the Company’s majority owned subsidiary Santa Marta Golden Hemp SAS which is a commercial-stage business dedicated to providing a various forms high-quality CBD, THC and CBG to the Company’s international partners for use in the development and production of food, cosmetics, medical, and pharmaceutical products. The business unit also forms part of the Company’s supply chain and is a source of reliable input products for its consumer retail, medical cannabis, and pharmaceutical products globally.

