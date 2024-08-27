Polyurethane Coating Emerged as the Game-changer, Redefining Surface Protection in Industries and Setting a New Standard for Durability and Performance | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The polyurethane coating market is expected to be valued at USD 20.9 billion in 2024. The market's growth is projected to be invigorating from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 5.6%. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to reach USD 36.0 billion.



Polyurethane coatings are becoming increasingly popular in the market due to their eco-friendly nature and low VOC content. The construction industry, a major end-user, is witnessing significant growth in emerging economies, leading to a rise in demand for these coatings.

The superior mechanical properties and high resistance to harsh environments make polyurethane coatings a preferred choice for the automotive and aerospace sectors. Additionally, with the growing need for sustainable coatings, the polyurethane coating market is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, offering lucrative opportunities for market players.

Apart from offering superior performance, polyurethane coatings also provide exceptional durability, abrasion resistance, and chemical resistance, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. The continuous development of advanced polyurethane coating technologies, such as waterborne and solvent-borne coatings, is further driving market growth.

The medical and healthcare industries are also increasingly using these coatings for devices, equipment, and facilities, creating new avenues for market players. With their numerous benefits and versatility, polyurethane coatings are expected to continue gaining popularity in various industries.

“The demand for high-performance coatings is on the rise, especially in the automotive industry where protecting vehicles against harsh weather conditions, scratches, and other types of damage is a top priority. This presents an excellent market opportunity for manufacturers who can develop coatings that offer superior protection and durability, as they are likely to attract a vast number of customers seeking high-quality products,” says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

To Gain More Insights about this Research, Visit! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-pu-coatings-market

Key Takeaways from the Polyurethane Coating Market

The polyurethane coating market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.6%, with the market valuation reaching USD 36.0 billion by 2034.

The solvent-borne segment is anticipated to dominate the market by registering a 5.4% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

With an estimated 5.2% CAGR, the automotive end user segment is set to drive the market from 2024 to 2034.









Competitive Landscape

In the polyurethane coating market, there is intense competition among various players, with a few leading companies dominating the industry. To stay ahead of the competition, companies are continuously working on new and innovative products. Apart from the major players, there are also smaller players who cater to specific niches by offering specialized products. As the market is expected to grow in the upcoming years, competition in the industry is likely to intensify further.

Recent Development in the Polyurethane Coating Market

In 2021, VersaFlex, a leading provider of coatings including polyurethane for various applications such as transportation, industrial, water, and wastewater infrastructure, was acquired by PPG Industries, Inc. The acquisition was finalized recently, and VersaFlex was previously owned by DalFort Capital Partners.

Key Market Players

PPG Industries

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

BASF SE

Axalta Coating Systems

Jotun A/S

Hempel A/S

Sika AG

RPM International

The Valspar Corporation

Key Market Segments

By Technology Type:

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

By End User:

Automotive

Aerospace

Household

Construction

Electronics



By Region:

North America

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia

Europe

Oceania

MEA





About the Chemical & Material Division at Future Market Insights

The chemical & material team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with the objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 billion+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Se espera que el mercado de recubrimientos de poliuretano alcance un valor de USD 20,9 mil millones en 2024. Se proyecta que el crecimiento del mercado será vigoroso entre 2024 y 2034, con una CAGR del 5,6%. Para 2034, se prevé que el valor del mercado alcance los USD 36,0 mil millones.

Los recubrimientos de poliuretano son cada vez más populares en el mercado debido a su naturaleza ecológica y su bajo contenido de COV. La industria de la construcción, un importante usuario final, está experimentando un crecimiento significativo en las economías emergentes, lo que lleva a un aumento en la demanda de estos recubrimientos.

Las propiedades mecánicas superiores y la alta resistencia a entornos hostiles hacen que los recubrimientos de poliuretano sean una opción preferida para los sectores automotriz y aeroespacial. Además, con la creciente necesidad de recubrimientos sostenibles, se espera que el mercado de recubrimientos de poliuretano experimente un crecimiento sustancial en los próximos años, ofreciendo oportunidades lucrativas para los actores del mercado.

Además de ofrecer un rendimiento superior, los recubrimientos de poliuretano también brindan una durabilidad excepcional, resistencia a la abrasión y resistencia química, lo que los hace adecuados para una amplia gama de aplicaciones. El desarrollo continuo de tecnologías avanzadas de recubrimiento de poliuretano, como recubrimientos a base de agua y de disolventes, está impulsando aún más el crecimiento del mercado.

Las industrias médicas y de atención médica también están utilizando cada vez más estos recubrimientos para dispositivos, equipos e instalaciones, lo que crea nuevas vías para los actores del mercado. Con sus numerosos beneficios y versatilidad, se espera que los recubrimientos de poliuretano sigan ganando popularidad en varias industrias.

“La demanda de recubrimientos de alto rendimiento está en aumento, especialmente en la industria automotriz, donde proteger los vehículos contra las inclemencias del tiempo, los rayones y otros tipos de daños es una prioridad máxima. Esto presenta una excelente oportunidad de mercado para los fabricantes que pueden desarrollar recubrimientos que ofrezcan una protección y durabilidad superiores, ya que es probable que atraigan a una gran cantidad de clientes que buscan productos de alta calidad”, dice Nikhil Kaitwade, vicepresidente asociado de Future Market Insights (FMI).

Para obtener más información sobre esta investigación, visite! Español:https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/global-pu-coatings-market

Conclusiones clave del mercado de revestimientos de poliuretano

• Se estima que el mercado de revestimientos de poliuretano registrará una tasa de crecimiento anual compuesta (CAGR) del 5,6 %, y que la valoración del mercado alcanzará los 36 000 millones de USD en 2034.

• Se prevé que el segmento de base solvente domine el mercado al registrar una CAGR del 5,4 % entre 2024 y 2034.

• Con una CAGR estimada del 5,2 %, se prevé que el segmento de usuarios finales de la industria automotriz impulse el mercado entre 2024 y 2034.

Panorama competitivo

En el mercado de revestimientos de poliuretano, existe una intensa competencia entre los distintos actores, y unas pocas empresas líderes dominan la industria. Para mantenerse a la vanguardia de la competencia, las empresas trabajan continuamente en productos nuevos e innovadores. Además de los actores principales, también hay actores más pequeños que atienden nichos específicos ofreciendo productos especializados. Como se espera que el mercado crezca en los próximos años, es probable que la competencia en la industria se intensifique aún más.

Desarrollo reciente en el mercado de revestimientos de poliuretano

En 2021, VersaFlex, un proveedor líder de revestimientos que incluyen poliuretano para diversas aplicaciones, como infraestructura de transporte, industrial, de agua y de aguas residuales, fue adquirido por PPG Industries, Inc. La adquisición se concretó recientemente y VersaFlex era anteriormente propiedad de DalFort Capital Partners.

Actores clave del mercado

• PPG Industries

• AkzoNobel

• Sherwin-Williams

• BASF SE

• Axalta Coating Systems

• Jotun A/S

• Hempel A/S

• Sika AG

• RPM International

• The Valspar Corporation

Segmentos clave del mercado

Por tipo de tecnología:

• A base de solvente

• A base de agua

Por usuario final:

• Automotriz

• Aeroespacial

• Hogar

• Construcción

• Electrónica

Por región:

• Norteamérica

• Latinoamérica

• Asia Oriental

• Asia Meridional

• Europa

• Oceanía

• Medio Oriente y África

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Chemicals & Materials Domain:

According to FMI, the global demand for soft touch polyurethane coatings industry will be valued at USD 17,429 million in 2033 and grow at a CAGR of 9% between 2023 and 2033.

The polyurethane resins paints and coatings market sales was valued at USD 33786.16 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 4.5% expected during the forecast period.

According to Future Market Insights research, during the projected period, the global polyurethane (PU) adhesives market demand is set to top a valuation of US$ 9.63 Billion in 2022, and further expand at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022 to 2032.

The ethylbenzene market sales is likely to be valued at USD 23,053.6 million in 2024. The market is put forward to progress steadily through 2034, with a CAGR of 3.5%.

The global demand for monochlorobenzene market is slated to reach USD 1,915.1 million in 2023 and is expected to accumulate a market value of USD 2,701.5 million by registering a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period 2023 to 2033.

Technological advancements & process innovations, bolster the overall scope for cyclohexylbenzene market, which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around USD 716.5 million by 2033.

Key factors driving the sales of 1,4-Dicyclohexylbenzene include growth in automobile sales. Sales in the automotive industry are increasing consistently and this growth trend is expected to continue through the report’s forecast period.

The low density polyethylene market share is expected to have stable growth during the next 10 years followed by a predicted value of USD 72,649.90 million by 2034.

According to latest market survey conducted by Future Market Insights, the global perchloroethylene market demand is relishing a market valuation of USD 1,672 Million in 2022, and all set to expand with a CAGR of 3% during 2022 to 2032 period.

The global market sales of polyethylene terephthalate is forecast to reach USD 28.6 Billion in 2022, up from USD 27.1 Billion in 2021. Furthermore, the industry is poised to reach nearly USD 40 Billion by 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube