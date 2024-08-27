Locus’ Sustainable Construction Software Aligns with New US EPA Label Program for Low Embodied Carbon Construction Materials

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the sustainability and Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) compliance software leader, today announced that its Sustainable Construction application is compatible with Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), including those that will be produced and enriched during Phase 1 of the US EPA labeling program that was announced earlier this month. The EPA program will enable purchasers to easily identify and procure verified low embodied carbon construction materials and cite the Global Warming Potential (GWP) of a single unit of the material, as recorded in the EPD. Construction contractors connect the EPDs for their selected materials, spanning multiple product categories such as steel, glass, concrete, asphalt, and discrete mixes, into Locus software, along with data pertaining to the quantity of each material that enters the construction site. Locus calculates the emissions across infinite EPDs and quantity-records to effectively track the environmental impact of building and transportation projects, and to easily demonstrate compliance with low carbon targets.



“Our clients are accurate and credible in every environmental, health, safety, and sustainability pursuit, including clean construction,” said Wes Hawthorne, President of Locus. “Considering the magnitude of construction projects, especially those for government infrastructure, there may be big differences between the predicted emissions in the design phase, and the actual reporting that comes directly from tracking EPDs and verified material quantities.”

The significance, volume, and quality of EPDs is expected to grow subsequent to the EPA labeling program. Locus Sustainable Construction software supports several API integrations, empowering contractors to source EPDs directly from the EC3 database or the EPA’s future EPD and labeling registry. The software also helps to “simplify the process for specifiers and contractors to track compliance with directives to procure and use these materials and products,” as outlined in the EPA announcement, and to demonstrate the cumulative impacts. Locus manages this data across individual infrastructure projects or a portfolio of development sites.

“While the rollouts of the EPA label program will focus on A1 to A3 stages of a Life Cycle Assessment, Locus software is designed with flexibility to manage GHG and other EPD data from your choice of endpoints: Cradle to Gate, Cradle to Laid, and Cradle to Grave,” said Dorian Bailey, former Chief of Clean Construction for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and the current Customer Success Director at Locus Technologies. “Net zero ambitions are generally limited to operational carbon, like a building’s energy use, so we are pleased to help A/E and Construction Contractors simplify the work of reducing embodied carbon as well.”

Locus Sustainable Construction is one of several integrated applications available in Locus software. Other Locus offerings include EHS risk and compliance, waste management, water quality, incident management, ESG reporting, and robust environmental data management software. This collection of specialized tools enables clients to manage every facet of sustainable construction and environmental data in one place. To learn more about Locus Sustainable Construction or the full suite of applications, please visit www.locustec.com.



About Locus Technologies

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), sustainability, and EHS compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. From 1997, Locus pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Sempra, Corteva, Chevron, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, Port of Seattle, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus. Locus is headquartered in Mountain View, California. For further information regarding Locus and its commitment to excellence in SaaS solutions, please visit www.locustec.com or email info@locustec.com.

