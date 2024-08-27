Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. (OTC: BCAP) Appoints Jake P. Noch as CEO/COB & Court-Ordered Custodian, Unveils Ambitious Plans for Restoration, Rebranding, and Growth

Miami, FL, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. (OTC: BCAP) is pleased to announce the court-ordered appointment of Jake P. Noch as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chairman of the Board (COB), and Court-Ordered Custodian, effective August 23, 2024. This leadership change marks the start of an ambitious strategy aimed at restoring the company’s regulatory compliance, rebranding its identity, and positioning it for substantial growth and long-term success.

Under Mr. Noch’s guidance, the company has swiftly initiated the process of securing its books and records from the Transfer Agent. This critical step is essential to bringing Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc.’s filings up to date, ensuring full regulatory compliance. Achieving this compliance is crucial for re-establishing the company’s presence in the market, enabling unsolicited quotations, and restoring its status as a reputable publicly traded entity.

However, Mr. Noch’s vision for Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. goes far beyond merely meeting regulatory obligations. The company plans to engage a leading Market Maker to file a new Form 211 with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). This filing is a key step in restoring proprietary quotation eligibility, which will enhance market confidence and ensure that the company’s shares are traded efficiently and accurately.

To our valued shareholders, we want to assure you that restoring regulatory compliance and market presence is just the first phase of our strategy. We are fully committed to transparency and open communication throughout this process, and we will keep you informed of our progress every step of the way. Under Mr. Noch’s leadership, Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. is not only on the path to recovery—it is poised to become a significant force in the market once again.

In addition to these immediate actions, Mr. Noch has outlined plans to rename, rebrand, and potentially redomicile Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. The proposed new name, Sunset Trading Group LTD., represents a fresh start and reflects the company’s forward-looking strategy. This rebranding effort is more than a simple name change; it is a comprehensive initiative to reposition the company for future success and align its identity with new opportunities in the financial services sector.

As part of this transformation, Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. intends to establish or acquire a non-U.S. subsidiary that will seek registration as an offshore Broker-Dealer. This subsidiary will focus on two primary business lines. The first will involve ultra-high-frequency trading, leveraging advanced proprietary trading strategies to capitalize on market inefficiencies and drive profitability.

The second business line will focus on managing strategic investments and transactions within the U.S. OTC market, with Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC as a key client. This subsidiary will provide specialized services, ensuring the efficient execution of trades and investments, and delivering maximum value. By focusing on serving Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC as a client, the subsidiary will strengthen its role as a trusted partner in managing complex financial transactions.

Mr. Noch is fully committed to revitalizing Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc., enhancing its operational capabilities, and leading it to new heights of success. His strategic vision is focused not only on achieving immediate goals but also on positioning the company for sustainable, long-term growth.

About Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. (OTC: BCAP)

https://www.sunsettg.com

Baron Capital Enterprise, Inc. (OTC: BCAP) is a publicly traded portfolio company of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC., a St. Kitts & Nevis-based single family office. The company is currently undergoing a comprehensive restoration and restructuring process under the leadership of Jake P. Noch. Baron Capital is focused on exploring new business opportunities in the financial services sector, including the establishment of an offshore Broker-Dealer subsidiary to engage in ultra-high-frequency proprietary trading and manage strategic investments and transactions within the U.S. OTC market. As part of its transformation, the company plans to rename and rebrand itself as Sunset Trading Group LTD.

About Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC

https://www.jakepnoch.com/

Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC is a single-family office with no outside clients, dedicated to strategically investing in Qualified Small Business Stock (QSBS) and fostering the growth of emerging companies. Our firm specializes in guiding these ventures towards successful exits through public market mergers, leveraging our expertise and resources to maximize their potential. At Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC, we are more than just investors—we are partners committed to the long-term success of the companies we support. Through continuous financial backing facilitated by court-approved 3(a)(10) mechanisms, we provide ongoing support to ensure sustained growth and prosperity, driving value creation and innovation in the businesses we invest in.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC to accomplish its stated plan of business. Although Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Jake P. Noch Family Office, LLC, or any other person.

Non-Legal Advice Disclosure

This press release does not constitute legal advice, and readers are advised to seek legal counsel for any legal matters or questions related to the content herein.

Non-Investment Advice Disclosure

This communication is intended solely for informational purposes and does not in any way imply or constitute a recommendation or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any securities, commodities, bonds, options, derivatives, or any other investment products. Any decisions related to investments should be made after thorough research and consultation with a qualified financial advisor or professional. We assume no liability for any actions taken or not taken based on the information provided in this communication.

