Larimar Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Larimar) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that members of the company’s management team will participate in 1x1 investor meetings at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, taking place September 4-6, 2024 in Boston, MA and the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 9-11, 2024 in New York, NY.



Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar’s lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: https://larimartx.com.

