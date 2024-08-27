Dr. James Haddad Joins Texas Digestive Disease Consultants in McKinney

McKinney, TX, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is proud to welcome Dr. James Haddad, a board-certified gastroenterologist who treats all GI issues while specializing in interventional endoscopy, including endoscopic ultrasound, ERCP, and pancreas and biliary disorders. He also offers endoscopic management of obesity and weight regain after gastric bypass surgery.

Dr. Haddad received his undergraduate degree from Stony Brook University and his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine. He completed his residency at Naval Medical Center in San Diego and his fellowship at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

“Gastroenterology might very well be the best subspecialty of internal medicine,” says Dr. Haddad. “With such a broad range of acute and chronic issues we can treat, gastroenterologists can have a huge impact on a patient’s quality of life.”

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Haddad will work to provide the best patient care for McKinney residents.

TDDC is at 5236 West University Drive, Bldg. 1, Suite 3300, McKinney, Texas , and is open Monday through Friday, 8am to 5pm (3pm on Fridays). Call 972-562-4430 or visit tddctx.com to schedule an appointment today.

