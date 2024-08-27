Jindalee Lithium Ltd. to Present at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference August 29th

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jindalee Lithium Limited (Jindalee, the Company; OTCQX: JNDAF, ASX: JLL) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that Chief Executive Officer, Ian Rodger, will present live at the Clean Energy Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on 29 August 2024.



DATE: August 29th

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3AiLX3w

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Authorised for release by the Jindalee Board of Directors.

About Jindalee

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX: JLL) is a pure-play US lithium company focussed on the development of the giant McDermitt Lithium Project (21.5 Mt LCE ), currently the largest lithium deposit in North America. Jindalee also provides shareholders with indirect exposure to lithium, gold, base and strategic metals, iron ore and magnesite in Australia through its 25% holding in Dynamic Metals (ASX: DYM).

Competent Persons Statement

The Company confirms that it is not aware of any further new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements by Jindalee Lithium Limited referenced in this report and in the case of estimates of Mineral Resources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcements continue to apply and have not materially changed. To the extent disclosed above, the Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person’s findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.