Oral Care Market to Reach $66.7 Billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Oral Care Market by Product Type (Toothbrush, Toothpaste, Mouthwash, Denture Products and Other Dental Accessories), Distribution Channel (Online Retail Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies & Drug Stores and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, The global oral care market size was valued at $35.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $66.7 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The surging shifts towards healthier lifestyles and better personal care routines are leading to an increase in the consumption of oral hygiene products. As individuals become more health-conscious, the demand for comprehensive oral care is expected to increase significantly. This trend reflects a growing awareness regarding the importance of maintaining good oral health as a crucial aspect of overall well-being. However, consumer preferences are increasingly favoring natural or organic oral care products, posing a challenge for traditional options. This shift is anticipated to hinder the growth of conventional oral care products. Moreover, innovative advancements in oral care products, such as toothbrushes featuring color LED screens and intelligent software for personalized care, are revolutionizing dental hygiene. These advanced technologies promise enhanced oral health by providing users with real-time feedback and designed recommendations, shaping the future of dental care.

Report Coverage & Details

Report Coverage & Details

Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $35.80 billion Market Size in 2033 $66.74 billion CAGR 6.5%

Based on product type, the toothbrush sub-segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

This anticipated growth is due to various factors such as increasing awareness about oral hygiene, advancements in toothbrush technology, and growing emphasis on preventive dental care. As consumers prioritize oral health and seek convenient and effective solutions, the demand for toothbrushes is expected to remain robust, driving the expansion of the toothbrush product type segment in the oral care market.

Based on distribution channel, the online segment sub-segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period.

Major players like Amazon, Walmart, and Flipkart frequently offer substantial discounts on oral care products, stimulating market expansion. This trend is reinforced by the reliance of small-scale retailers on online sales and discounts. According to publication by Elsevier in 2023, online shoppers demonstrated a higher shopping frequency compared to those who preferred in-store purchases. Consequently, the online distribution channel segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by both major retailers' discount strategies and rising online shopping habits of consumers.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

With rising awareness about oral hygiene in the region, the demand for oral care products is expected to increase. Factors such as a growing population, urbanization, and changing lifestyles contribute to this upward trend. China's market is rapidly expanding due to increase in oral health awareness among the youth and government initiatives like the Healthy China 2030 Blueprint. This policy emphasizes the crucial role of promoting comprehensive oral care hygiene among the populace. Overall, the Asia-Pacific oral care market is anticipated to witness steady advancement, driven by evolving consumer preferences and healthcare priorities.

Key Players Operating in the Market

GSK plc

Sunstar Suisse S.A.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

GC Corporation

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble

Lion Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global oral care market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions.



Market Development:

In January 2024, Lion Corporation unveiled OCH-TUNE, revolutionizing oral care with its stylish approach. Divided into fast and slow styles, each comprising toothpaste, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes. Fast prioritizes rapid, refreshing cleaning with quick foaming, while slow emphasizes meticulous care with dense foam. Both offer tailored options, granting consumers flexibility and efficacy.

In March 2023, Oral-B's THE BIG RETHINK campaign in the UK, in collaboration with iADH, introduced the positive practices program. This initiative trains dental practices to better serve patients with disabilities, prioritizing inclusive care. Through education and adaptation, Oral-B aims to improve oral health outcomes, fostering equality in dental care provision for all.

The report is further valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

