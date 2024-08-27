Arhaus Debuts Fall 2024 Collection





BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings, introduces its Fall 2024 Collection. The new line showcases an array of unforgettable silhouettes, mixed materials, luxurious textures, and innovative motion and reclining designs, solidifying Arhaus as the ultimate destination to discover and express personal style at home. The complete collection is now available online at Arhaus.com and in more than 100 Arhaus showrooms nationwide.

“Integrating personal style into the home isn’t merely about aesthetics, but about fostering a space where individuality and creativity can thrive,” said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. “We believe home should feel like a celebration of your truest self, and that idea shines through the Fall 2024 Collection. Its breadth of beautiful offerings is curated to help create a space that is uniquely yours – whether an innovative style that combines design with functionality, a statement-making conversation piece, or a found treasure that brings more joy into every day.”

Arhaus’ Fall 2024 Collection emphasizes the brand’s expert execution of unique finishes, providing a highly crafted range of colorful stone, warm wood, and texture combinations for endless design possibilities. Showstopping debuts this season include the Astor Collection , a chic assortment that includes a bed , coffee table , round end table , writing desk , dining table and more that champions solid oak reeded detailing balanced by inset marble stone tops. New color varieties are represented through natural stone patterns as seen with the Solstice End Table , offered in a rich red marble, while warm oak and earth-toned royal cream travertine top combinations have now expanded into beloved dining and bedroom lines, Saint Germain and Danny . Creamy hues also make their way to Arhaus’ latest pedestal style Danae Dining Table , molded in marble to capture the essence of classic Roman design.

Arhaus further spotlights the architectural beauty of natural wood through new bedroom, cabinetry, and dining debuts including the Fitzgerald Collection , which brings the exotic, dimensional graining of santos wood to any space and pairs beautifully with the textured upholstery of the Bottoni Dining Chair , now offered in deep blue Bellano Navy. The midcentury-inspired Ambra Dining Table shines during all occasions by way of its contrasting glass top, while the new Oakleigh Bar Cabinet emanates old Hollywood glamor, contrasting its traditional aesthetic with a modernized silhouette and gleaming high gloss lacquer finish.

Upholstery offerings within the new collection celebrate bold colors and elegant patterns, bringing a fresh perspective to traditional silhouettes with introductions including the stately, vintage-inspired Club Chair and the statement-making Myrtle Chair . Rich hues meet velvety comfort within the curved, wing-backed Myra Chair and the Kipton Wide Arm Sofa – both available now in soft, sophisticated Banks Midnight. Beloved styles like the hand-tufted Berwick Sofa are reimagined in a variety of lustrous shades, redefining the classic design with modern flair.

Arhaus expands its curved lounge seating this season, unveiling irresistible profiles Duncan and Kayden , designed for exceptional comfort with their graceful curves and luxurious fabrics. The refined Marcela Sofa and new Alozno , Griffin , Lenny and Pomona Swivel Chairs stand out with curved profiles and varied textures, echoing the vibrant hues of autumn. The Barret Chair boasts sumptuous, high-textured cashmere for a touch of luxury, while the hand-crafted Nelson and Sabina Leather Chairs blend traditional and modern design seamlessly.

Elegant design meets functionality with Arhaus’ proprietary Motion Seating Collections, including sectionals, recliners and swivel seating. Customer-favorites including the Rowland Motion Sofas and the Amelia Swivel Chair , are now available in an expanded range of Crypton® Home Performance Velvet and high-quality leather options. New motion designs, including the Rowland Tailored-Back Recliner , offer ultimate relaxation in modern silhouettes with tailored lines for a refined, casual look. Additional highlights include the Terni Sofa , crafted by master artisans in Italy, and the Kaz Motion Sofa .

Arhaus spotlights the imaginative artistry of its artisan partners in Mexico with its latest curation of lighting that strikes a remarkable balance between beauty and function, including the Shinto Table Lamp , Agustin Floor Lamp , Vigas Sculptural Lamp and more . Additional innovative lighting solutions for Fall comprise of the captivating Deslie and Caysen Round Chandeliers which showcase reeded and crackle glass techniques sure to set an exquisite ambiance for holiday entertaining, while the Lyla Pendant brightens any room with its captivating petal-like silhouette. Furthermore, Arhaus offers a preview of its upcoming holiday offerings made to uplift guests during all occasions, including festive dinnerware , ornaments , stockings , wreaths, and other treasures to personalize a mantle or tablescape.

Additional Arhaus introductions and expansions this fall include:

Berkley Executive Desk: The Berkley Executive Desk rewrites the book on mid century-inspired style. Its organically shaped work surface and spacious storage are crafted in rich cherry, complemented by a contrasting, Ebony-finished oak base.

Coletta Sectional : Artisan-built in North Carolina from globally sourced materials, Coletta's polished look and boomerang style-silhouette are ideal for idle afternoons, easy evenings, and everything in between.

Darien Curved Shelter Bed : The Darien Curved Shelter Bed is designed for creating the suite of anyone's dreams with its clean-lined panel design. Darien's expertly tailored upholstery and exposed wood frame create a harmonious retreat in any bedroom.

Mariel King Bed : The Mariel King Bed is sure to make a statement with its clam-shell like headboard upholstered in the season's must-have color palette - crush-worthy cognac.

The Arhaus Rug Collection: An unmatched line of dimensional texture, premium fibers, and craftsmanship to instantly elevate the spaces of your home, with new styles consisting of Lanning , Vionna , Kywin , Kober , Clifton and more.

Willow Media Console : Crafted by artisan partners in Indonesia, Arhaus' Willow Collection captures the simplicity of clean lines and low-profile silhouettes. The inset handles interplay with the warmth of richly grained oak veneers creating a natural, elevated look.

Wyller Channel-Stitched Headboard Bed : The Wyller Collection's luxurious, contemporary aesthetic is defined by soft, shelter-profile silhouettes with clean lines. Tailored upholstery hand-sewn by artisans features sumptuous fabric, creating a relaxing and restful retreat.



New Arrivals from the Fall 2024 Collection are now available at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide . For more inspiration and to experience the full assortment, continue the journey to personal style discovery at Arhaus.com/Catalog . To find a showroom near you, visit Arhaus.com/Stores .

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 100 showroom and design studio locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .