Hotels to Win More Group Bookings With Latest Hotel Engine Rollout

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Group travel is booming, and travel-tech leader Hotel Engine is giving hotels the tools to grab their share of the market. Today it unveiled a comprehensive suite of group travel tools built specifically for hotels, delivering unparalleled new capabilities to streamline RFP responses, centralize communications and reduce staff workload.



Group travel is one of the most challenging sectors of the hotel business. Competition is intense and the logistics are complicated. Hotels often find themselves tangled up in multiple offers and redlines, inefficient communications with guests and changes to reservation and payment details.

But the opportunity is too big to ignore. Private and corporate group bookings are driving growth across the post-pandemic travel landscape .

“To thrive in today’s market, hotels need better tools and insights to win more group travel,” said Hotel Engine CEO Elia Wallen. “We’ve created a streamlined, modern platform that reduces the manual work, complexity and hassle of the entire process while providing industry-leading insights for our hotel partners. It all adds up to a more efficient process, more bookings and an even better guest experience.”

Among the new capabilities:

Rapid response to RFPs: Craft custom-tailored proposals for groups in minutes with Hotel Engine’s intelligent RFP wizard and data-driven pricing tips.

Craft custom-tailored proposals for groups in minutes with Hotel Engine’s intelligent RFP wizard and data-driven pricing tips. Streamlined RFP management: View and manage RFPs in one convenient dashboard, with easy online access for on-site staff or centralized teams.

View and manage RFPs in one convenient dashboard, with easy online access for on-site staff or centralized teams. Actionable competitive intelligence: Analyze real-time market data to benchmark your property against similar local competitors.

Analyze real-time market data to benchmark your property against similar local competitors. Effortless communications: Save time by reducing back-and-forth emails and calls to prospective guests to coordinate group bookings.

Hotel Engine’s new group travel features are the latest additions to its popular Partner Hub , which helps hotels manage their bookings and reach tens of thousands of active businesses booking travel in Hotel Engine’s worldwide member network. Whether travelers are booking one room or one hundred, Partner Hub is a powerful way for hotels to win their business, raise brand awareness and increase customer loyalty.

Hotel Engine’s member network is about to get even larger, with personal travelers gaining access to group bookings later this month*. Individuals with groups of 9 or larger will be able to sign up for Hotel Engine using their personal email and book group events like weddings, birthday parties, charity galas and coming-of-age celebrations. As always, Hotel Engine requires no annual contract or minimum spend. Hotel Engine’s specialized group travel team ensures customers receive the best possible rates and terms on lodging. Personal travelers using the Group Booking tool will also receive access to benefits including Hotel Engine loyalty points , consolidated travel billing and round-the-clock customer service .

About Hotel Engine

One of the world’s fastest-growing booking platforms for business travel, Hotel Engine is on a mission to radically simplify trip management for businesses through rapid innovation and customer obsession. Its double-sided marketplace connects tens of thousands of active businesses to a growing portfolio of 750,000+ global partner hotels to create a smarter and more rewarding business travel network. To learn more, visit www.hotelengine.com .

* Personal access is limited to Hotel Engine's group-booking functionality.

