Vera Bradley Launches Limited-Edition Collection in Collaboration With Urban Outfitters

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vera Bradley, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRA) (the “Company”) and its iconic American bag, luggage, and lifestyle brand, Vera Bradley, have collaborated with lifestyle retailer Urban Outfitters to launch a vintage-inspired capsule collection.



The exclusive collection features six thoughtfully designed re-editions of some of Vera Bradley’s most popular styles: the Vintage Tote, Molly Shoulder Bag, Vintage Duffel, Large Duffel, Zip Card Pouch with Keyring, and Duffle Bag Charm. Each item showcases three new patterns that evoke Vera Bradley's storied past—Daisy Ditsy Goji Berry, Sunflower Ditsy Black, and Pansy Ditsy Placid Blue—bringing a nostalgic touch to contemporary fashion.

“Both Vera Bradley and Urban Outfitters share a commitment to self-expression, connection, and creativity, aiming to empower customers to embrace their unique styles,” said Alison Hiatt, Chief Marketing Officer of Vera Bradley, Inc. “Vera Bradley is such a uniquely multi-generational brand, and with Gen Z increasingly discovering our products, partnering with Urban Outfitters – a brand that this generation loves – was such a natural fit.”

“At Urban Outfitters, we are dedicated to delivering best-in-class, relevant, and inspiring branded assortments that cater to our customers’ love for discovery and vintage. Our collaboration with Vera Bradley perfectly embodies this mission, blending functional, vintage-inspired designs with the signature style that resonates with Gen Z. This launch is just the start, and we’re excited about the future possibilities for both of our brands,” commented Shea Jensen, President, Urban Outfitters.

The collection styles range in price from $15 to $100. Shop the collection now at select Urban Outfitters stores and online at www.urbanoutfitters.com . Follow @verabradley and @urbanoutfitters for updates and to learn more about additional future product drops later this year.

About Vera Bradley, Inc.

Vera Bradley, Inc. operates two unique lifestyle brands – Vera Bradley and Pura Vida. Vera Bradley and Pura Vida are complementary businesses, both with devoted, emotionally-connected, and multi-generational female customer bases; positioning as “gifting” brands; strong, entrepreneurial cultures; a keen focus on community and charity; multi-channel distribution strategies; and talented leadership teams aligned and committed to the long-term success of their brands.

Vera Bradley, based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is a leading designer of women’s handbags, luggage and other travel items, fashion and home accessories, and unique gifts. Founded in 1982 by friends Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller, the brand is known for its innovative designs, iconic patterns, and brilliant colors that inspire and connect women unlike any other brand in the global marketplace.

Pura Vida, based in La Jolla, California, is a digitally native, highly-engaging lifestyle brand with a differentiated and expanding offering of bracelets, jewelry, and other lifestyle accessories.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters is a lifestyle retailer dedicated to inspiring customers through a unique combination of product, creativity and cultural understanding. Founded in 1970 in a small space across the street from the University of Pennsylvania, Urban Outfitters now operates over 200 stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, offering experiential retail environments and a well-curated mix of women’s, men’s, accessories and home product assortments. For more information, visit Urban Outfitters at www.urbanoutfitters.com .

