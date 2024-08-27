Midland Air Conditioning (MAC) Completes its Biggest Commercial Installation Project to Date for Pioneer Group

Birmingham, United Kingdom, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Midland Air Conditioning (MAC), a leading supplier of air conditioning installations, maintenance, and repair, is excited to announce the completion of its biggest Commercial Air Conditioning Installation for Pioneer Group. The installation was designed to resolve persistent reliability and efficiency issues with the company’s current air conditioning system and ensure optimal comfort for building occupants.

Dedicated to providing top-tier HVAC solutions by leveraging its team’s extensive expertise and quality techniques, MAC conducted thorough inspections, tests, and repairs, before replacing a malfunctioning Daikin air conditioning system with a state-of-the-art Mitsubishi Electric system, significantly improving efficiency and reducing operating costs.

“This achievement underscores our collective efforts—office staff, engineers, apprentices, and managers working as a cohesive team,” said Anthony Smith, Director of Midland Air Conditioning.

The challenges with Pioneer Group’s heating and cooling system began in 2023. The building’s occupants faced discomfort due to the air conditioning system’s inconsistent performance, leaving them either too cold in winter or too hot in summer. With the original installer out of business and unresponsive, Pioneer sought MAC’s expertise to rectify the situation.

MAC’s initial inspection revealed numerous faults: lack of refrigerant, failed compressors, burnt-out PCBs, and faulty expansion valves. Over several weeks, MAC’s engineers meticulously located and replaced each faulty component. Despite these efforts, recurring issues suggested deeper problems. MAC funded further callouts, taking responsibility for the equipment due to the increasing complexity and frequency of faults, which were traced back to communication issues between indoor and outdoor units.

Acknowledging the systemic issues rooted in the original installation, MAC proposed replacing the problematic ducted system with a more reliable cassette system. As Pioneer planned to refurbish all building floors, removing obsolete ductwork presented an opportunity for a detailed inspection. The findings were alarming: improper refrigerant pipework, damaged electrical cables, incorrect ref nets, and inadequate drainage. These revelations confirmed that the initial installation was fundamentally flawed.

Despite significant investments in repairs, Pioneer hesitated to replace the entire system but included MAC in the tender process. MAC’s proposal, led by General Manager Nathan, was selected, marking the largest single purchase order from a commercial customer in MAC’s history.

The project, spanning from April to June 2024, involved decommissioning the existing Daikin ducted system and completing a new Air Conditioning Installation with a Mitsubishi Electric VRF system. This new setup, featuring heat recovery units and ceiling cassettes, promised enhanced reliability and performance. It allowed precise temperature control and significantly improved energy efficiency, addressing Pioneer’s operational cost concerns.

Working in coordination with Pioneer’s refurbishment team, MAC engineers replaced the old air conditioning systems floor by floor. This comprehensive upgrade transformed not only the air conditioning system but also the overall building environment. Offices and open-plan areas now boasted consistent and comfortable temperatures, allowing occupants to enjoy a stable and pleasant indoor climate.

“I’ve been here for nearly 10 years, enduring erratic temperatures. Now, it’s a much more comfortable environment,” stated Aston Russel, Pioneer’s Home Ownership & Commercial Properties Officer.

The successful completion of the project brought immense satisfaction to both parties. Pioneer Group’s Head of Community and Facilities, Irfan Mehboob, expressed his gratitude and recommended MAC to anyone needing air conditioning solutions.

“MAC has done an outstanding job. We are extremely pleased with the results and cannot thank them enough,” remarked Irfan Mehboob.

Midland Air Conditioning’s meticulous approach and commitment to providing excellent Commercial Servicing And Maintenance have set a new standard in the industry. By resolving Pioneer Group’s long-standing air conditioning issues and providing a state-of-the-art solution, MAC has demonstrated its capability to tackle complex challenges and deliver unparalleled results.

About Midland Air Conditioning (MAC)

Established in 2009, Midland Air Conditioning (MAC) has become an industry leader in air conditioning installations, maintenance and repair for both domestic homes and commercial businesses throughout the Midlands. With environmentally friendly solutions delivered with passion, expertise, teamwork and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction, MAC exceeds expectations with a service clients can trust.

