Avetta Recognized for New Product of the Year in 2024 Stevie® Awards For Technology Excellence

LEHI, Utah and HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the New Product of the Year category in the inaugural Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence for its innovative AskAva™ product.



The Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, teams, and organizations shaping the future of technology across all industry sectors. Avetta was recognized for its departure from industry norms and adopting AI innovations to enhance workplace safety.

Utilizing generative AI, Avetta developed AskAva as a safety copilot designed to minimize accidents, injuries, and fatalities within the supply chain. Through a user-friendly interface, workers provide information via AskAva’s interactive prompts. Depending on the task—whether it involves handling hazardous materials, operating near heavy machinery, or working at heights—AskAva serves as a collaborative partner for workers, assisting in risk hazards and control identification to help prevent accidents.

For example, if a contractor operates an aerial lift, AskAva can assist in identifying hazards they may not consider, such as electrical shock from overhead powerlines. If these risks are present, AskAva will suggest safeguards, such as the contractor checking for overhead powerlines or de-energizing the powerlines to prevent an accident. AskAva can make millions of hazard identifications and safeguard recommendations to contractors based on their unique working scenarios and conditions.

A cutting-edge addition to Avetta’s existing suite of contractor risk products, AskAva empowers global enterprises to scale compliance and contractor risk management while providing contractors with the information needed to make the safest and most educated decisions about the work they’re performing.

“With contractor labor on the rise, there is an increasing opportunity for technology to contribute to a safe and compliant work environment,” said Taylor Allis, CPO of Avetta. “AskAva delivers on Avetta’s commitment to doing just that, and we are honored to be recognized by the Steve Awards for delivering innovation that is transforming the health and safety industry.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the full list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Tech.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers to become more qualified for jobs. For the hiring clients in our network, we offer the world’s largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries, all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact

