Priori Expands Customer Advisory Board, Welcoming Legal Industry Leaders from Top Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori, the leading legal technology platform for outside counsel decision-making, today announced an expansion of its Customer Advisory Board (CAB) to include 10 new members across several key industries. With this expansion, Priori brings legal industry leaders from Fortune 500 companies in media, financial services, technology and more to its CAB.



This new cohort of Priori Customer Advisory Board members includes:

Michael Anderson, Vice President & Deputy General Counsel, Advance

Khai Dang, Head of Commercial Legal (Americas), Stripe

Scott Goldberg, Senior Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, NBCUniversal

Elizabeth Henry, Global Executive Director of Legal Strategy and Operations, Boston Consulting Group

Joy Holley, Director of Legal Operations, Baxter

Shushana Jachobov, Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, New York Times

Tae Kim, Senior Counsel - Strategic Transactions and Contracting, Boehringer Ingelheim

Brianne Lee, Senior Manager, Legal Operations, Risk & Supplier Management, Capital One

Kal Murthy, Head of Global Employment, Legal, Asana

Sheikh Shaghaf, Vice President & Assistant General Counsel; Head of Legal, Informa Connect

“We are honored to welcome this group of accomplished legal professionals to Priori’s Customer Advisory Board,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder of Priori. “Their insights into market trends, legal department operations and software and Priori's role in their outside counsel and flexible talent strategies will be invaluable to planning the roadmap for our company’s future.”

Priori launched its first CAB last year , including the inaugural group of members who will join for a second year. That group includes:

Neshade Abraham, Sr. Director of Legal Operations, Pax8

Wendy Butler Curtis, Chief Innovation Officer, Orrick

Marika Daggett, Legal Operations Manager, Google

Janine Dixon, Legal Operations Manager, Meta

Michael Haven, Head of Global Legal Operations, Intel

Alex Herrity, Director of Legal Solutions, Adidas

Carol Hopperton, Legal Chief of Staff, Vonage

Stacy Lettie, Chief of Staff to the General Counsel, Director of Strategic Planning, Organon

Apur Patel, VP & Associate General Counsel, The Clorox Company

Farrah Pepper, Chief Legal Innovation Counsel, Marsh McLennan

Todd Suhar, Leader, Law Financial Operations, Mastercard

An Trotter, Sr. Director of Operations, Office of the General Counsel, Hearst

The group meets regularly with Priori’s leaders to provide feedback on key company growth drivers, including the customer experience, product features and priorities, trends in legal department outside counsel management and more.

The expansion of Priori’s CAB comes at an opportune time in the company’s growth. More corporate buyers of legal services are embracing right-sourcing models as a pillar of their spending strategies. The new and existing members of the CAB represent a wide range of buyer types and industries and offer unique insights into market trends. The feedback they provide is instrumental to Priori’s success.

Rethinking Outside Counsel Management

Priori is a legal technology company that transforms how companies identify the right lawyers and law firms in the $650B+ legal services market. Its flagship product, Marketplace, connects corporate legal departments with 8,000+ attorneys and other providers at firms of all sizes. Companies as large as the Fortune 10 use Marketplace to flexibly staff projects across 70 countries and in more than 700 practice proficiencies. Priori’s SaaS product, Scout, builds on the searching and matching technology of Marketplace, allowing legal departments to find best-fit providers from within their trusted network.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how in-house legal teams connect with legal services providers. Priori is a Chambers Global Flexible Legal Staffing company, one of the fastest-growing private companies according to Inc. and a Financial Times Intelligent Business. Priori’s technology powers products that bring efficiency and radical transparency to the traditionally opaque and slow-moving process of hiring law firms and other legal providers. Priori Marketplace is a global platform that matches in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys and other legal professionals at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .