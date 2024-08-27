New Partnerships with Texas Family Fitness and UFC Gym Offer Members Exclusive Access to GLP-1 Weight Loss Programs

DALLAS, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexgenMD360, a forward-thinking healthcare company, is excited to announce its official launch, aimed at redefining the weight loss journey through a comprehensive, 360-degree approach. This approach integrates GLP-1 medications, nutritional guidance, and advanced personal training programs. In a strategic move to bring their innovative solutions directly to those seeking sustainable weight loss, NexgenMD360 has partnered with two prominent gym chains—Texas Family Fitness and UFC Gym—and is actively seeking additional partners.

NexgenMD360’s unique approach combines medical intervention with lifestyle support, ensuring measurable weight loss for men and women who not only shed pounds but also maintain their results long-term. The core of their program features the use of semaglutide or tirzepatide, breakthrough GLP-1 medications renowned for their effectiveness in weight management and used as the active ingredient in popular weight loss brands. These medications are complemented by comprehensive nutritional guidelines, support products, and personalized exercise recommendations, providing a truly holistic solution. With FSA and HSA payments accepted alongside credit cards, these American-compounded medications are conveniently sent directly to clients, making effective weight loss achievable at home for all.

“We believe that sustainable weight loss extends beyond medication,” said Bob Thomas, Founder of NexgenMD360. “Our 360-degree approach includes not only advanced medications like semaglutide or tirzepatide but also a strong emphasis on nutrition, exercise, and lifestyle changes. This ensures that our clients achieve their weight loss goals and maintain them long after discontinuing medication. I speak from experience, as I am a client who has successfully lost a significant amount of weight.”

The partnerships with Texas Family Fitness and UFC Gym represent a significant milestone in NexgenMD360’s mission to provide effective weight loss solutions to a broader audience. Members of these gym chains will gain exclusive access to NexgenMD360’s holistic weight loss programs, which blend medical science with practical guidance on nutrition and exercise.

Key Features of NexgenMD360’s Program Include:

Medical Support: Utilization of semaglutide or tirzepatide for weight loss, administered under the supervision of licensed physicians.

Utilization of semaglutide or tirzepatide for weight loss, administered under the supervision of licensed physicians. Nutritional Guidelines: Personalized nutrition plans and access to support products designed to complement medication and foster healthy eating habits.

Personalized nutrition plans and access to support products designed to complement medication and foster healthy eating habits. Exercise Recommendations: Customized exercise routines provided by partnering gyms to help participants stay active and maximize weight loss results.

Customized exercise routines provided by partnering gyms to help participants stay active and maximize weight loss results. Long-Term Sustainability: Continuous support aimed at helping participants maintain weight loss through ongoing lifestyle changes, even after completing the medication course.

“We are thrilled to partner with NexgenMD360 to offer our members a comprehensive weight loss solution that goes beyond the gym,” said Josh Wheeler, CEO of Texas Family Fitness. “Their holistic approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to equipping our members with the tools they need to live healthier, happier lives.”

As NexgenMD360 continues to expand, the company plans to partner with additional fitness centers and health-focused organizations to broaden access to their groundbreaking programs. The collaboration with Texas Family Fitness and UFC Gym is just the beginning of a nationwide effort to help individuals achieve sustainable weight loss and enhance their overall well-being.

For more information about NexgenMD360 and their holistic weight loss programs, please visit https://nexgenmd360.com .

About NexgenMD360: NexgenMD360 is a healthcare company dedicated to delivering a holistic approach to weight loss. By combining medical intervention with nutritional guidance, support products, and exercise recommendations, NexgenMD360 helps individuals achieve and maintain their weight loss goals sustainably.

