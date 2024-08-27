Gaskets & Seals Industry Research 2024: Global Market to Surpass $125 Billion by 2029, Driven by Demand for EVs, Innovative Designs for Manufacturing and 3D Printing utilisation

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gaskets & Seals Market - Focused Insights 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gaskets and seals market is expected to reach a value of $100.72 billion by 2029 from $72.03 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.75%

The global gaskets and seals market report contains exclusive data on 40 vendors. The market's competitive landscape is fragmented, characterized by several major players and numerous regional and local manufacturers. A few major players dominate the market in terms of market share.

Some companies currently dominating the market are Dana, Datwyler, Dechengwang, ElringKlinger, Flowserve, Freudenberg Sealing Technology, SKF, Smiths Group, Tenneco, and Trelleborg. Key strategies include product innovation, mergers and acquisitions, and partnerships to enhance market presence, expand geographical reach, and collaborate with OEMs and other industry stakeholders to develop integrated solutions and improve market reach.

The APAC region dominates with the largest global gaskets and seals market share. The region's abundant raw materials and advanced technologies are key drivers for the gaskets and seals market, with China leading in steel and polymer resin production. Despite the impact of the US-China trade war, domestic demand has sustained the market.

China's push for electric and hybrid vehicles and favorable government policies in India, Japan, and South Korea have created opportunities for gaskets and seals manufacturers. The automotive parts industry is highly competitive, focusing on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and optimizing designs for better performance.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Demand for Gaskets and Seals In Electric Vehicles (EVs)



The rising demand for gaskets and seals in electric vehicles (EVs) is driven by several factors contributing to their critical role in EVs' performance, efficiency, and longevity. Gaskets and seals in EV batteries protect against dust, moisture, and heat. They maintain the integrity of the battery pack by preventing external contaminants from entering and internal fluids from leaking out. Gaskets and seals help maintain the battery's integrity by preventing electrolytes and other fluids from leaking outside the battery pack in case of a rupture. This containment is critical for both safety and environmental protection. Effective thermal management is vital for the optimal performance of EV batteries, electric motors, and power electronics.



Incorporating 3D Printing in Gasket and Seal Manufacturing



3D printing is an additive manufacturing technique that creates three-dimensional gasket and seal products by layering material according to predesigned models. Incorporating 3D printing in gasket and seal manufacturing is gaining momentum due to its numerous benefits and transformative potential. This trend reshapes the gaskets and seals market, enhancing production processes, product performance, and customization capabilities. 3D printing allows for the creation of highly customized gaskets and seals tailored to specific applications and requirements. This flexibility is particularly valuable in industries with unique or complex sealing needs.

In the automotive industry, 3D printing creates custom gaskets for specific engine models, improving performance and reducing the risk of leaks. The ability to produce gaskets and seals on demand significantly reduces lead times and production costs. 3D printing eliminates costly molds and tooling, allowing more efficient production processes. 3D printing facilitates the use of advanced materials such as fluoroelastomers, thermoplastics, and silicone with improved properties, enhancing the performance and durability of gaskets and seals.

Incorporating 3D printing in gasket and seal manufacturing transforms the industry by offering unprecedented customization, reducing lead times and costs, enabling material innovation, allowing for complex geometries and functional integration, supporting sustainability, and enhancing performance and durability.



Innovative Designs in the Manufacturing Sector



The adoption of innovative designs in the manufacturing sector is a significant driver for the market. These advancements boost market growth by improving gaskets and seals' functionality, efficiency, and sustainability. Adopting advanced design technologies, increased R&D spending, and shifting towards more efficient and flexible manufacturing processes contribute to this trend. Advanced design technologies like Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAM) have revolutionized the production of gaskets and seals. CAD software allows manufacturers to create detailed three-dimensional models and visual prototypes of gaskets and seals.

This enables precise design specifications and thorough testing before physical production. Integrating CAM with CAD systems streamlines the transition from design to production, ensuring accuracy and consistency in manufacturing processes. Innovative design technologies significantly reduce the cost and time of developing new gaskets and seals. Traditional manufacturing methods often rely on molds, which can be costly and time-consuming. CAD designs eliminate the need for molds, speeding up the prototyping process.



INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Price Volatility of Raw Materials



Price volatility of raw materials is a significant challenge in the market, affecting manufacturing costs, pricing strategies, and overall market stability. This volatility stems from various factors, including fluctuations in supply and demand, geopolitical tensions, and economic conditions. The supply and demand for raw materials used in gaskets and seals, such as rubber, metal, and various polymers, can be highly unpredictable. Factors such as natural disasters, changes in production capacities, and shifts in global demand can cause sudden price changes. Manufacturers face higher production costs when raw material prices spike, squeezing profit margins. Volatile raw material costs make setting stable pricing for finished products challenging, potentially leading to frequent price adjustments and customer dissatisfaction.



SEGMENT INSIGHTS

INSIGHT BY PRODUCT TYPE



The seals segment holds the largest market share in 2023. Seals are essential to prevent leaks, maintain pressure, and protect against contaminants in industrial settings.

They operate in static, like bolt entry points, and dynamic scenarios, such as the interface between engine components, ensuring optimal machine performance and safety. The market for seals is expanding due to the increasing adoption of customized solutions across various industries, particularly for applications requiring leak-proof performance under high temperatures and pressures. Continuous improvements in mechanical performance also contribute significantly to market growth. Seals enhance efficiency and productivity by ensuring proper bearing system lubrication and preventing contamination.

INSIGHT BY MATERIAL TYPE



The global gaskets and seals market by material type is categorized into metallic and non-metallic. The non-metallic segment shows prominent growth, with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Non-metallic gaskets, often called soft gaskets, are flexible materials capable of compressing under reduced bolt load, ensuring effective sealing in various industrial applications. These gasket sheets encompass many materials, including rubber types, flexible graphite, non-asbestos products, high-temperature sheets, and PTFE. They are found to be extensively used in heat exchangers, pipe flanges, valve bonnets, and compressors suitable for medium- and high-pressure environments. Non-metallic seals are preferred in aerospace for their lightweight nature, which helps enhance fuel efficiency and payload capacity - a critical consideration in aviation. They also offer excellent chemical resistance, making them suitable for aggressive fluid and propellant applications.

INSIGHT BY END-USE



By end use, the OEMs market segment dominates with the largest global gaskets and seals market share. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) play a critical role in various industries by producing products and parts that are branded and sold by others. While gaskets and seals may seem small, they are indispensable components for OEMs across automotive, industrial machinery, electrical appliances, aerospace, and shipbuilding sectors. These industries are witnessing growth in production facilities and establishments, thus helping segmental growth.

INSIGHT BY APPLICATION



The industrial machinery application segment holds the largest global gaskets and seals market share in 2023. In industrial machinery, gaskets and seals are crucial across various sectors, such as packaging, construction, pharmaceuticals, machine tools, and food and beverages. These components are essential for ensuring the integrity of machinery and equipment, preventing leaks, and maintaining operational efficiency. Furthermore, across various industries globally, there is a notable adoption of new technologies and advancements in product design and efficiency. OEMs and aftermarket vendors in the machinery sector focus on delivering innovative solutions that surpass traditional performance standards.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

How big is the global gaskets and seals market?

Who are the major players in the global gaskets and seals market?

What is the growth rate of the global gaskets and seals market?

Which region dominates the global gaskets and seals market share?

What are the key drivers of the global gaskets and seals market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $72.03 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $100.72 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Vendors

Dana

Datwyler

Dechengwang

ElringKlinger

Flowserve Corporation

Freudenberg Sealing Technology

SKF

Smiths Group

Tenneco

Trelleborg

Other Prominent Vendors

Cooper Standard

Bruss

Enpro

Saint-Gobain

Dimer

KLINGER

SSP Manufacturing

W.L. Gore & Associates

Armacell

Parker Hannifin

Flexitallic

Advanced Seals & Gaskets

Erith

Lamons

A.J. Rubber & Sponge

The Rubber Company

N. K. Rubber Industries

AMG Sealing

IGP Engineers

Phelps

AccroSeal

Vicone

Seal & Design

Mechanicals Seals Germany

Polymax

DuPont

Kaman

Teadit

Frenzelit

Sanwa Packing Industry

By Application

Industrial Machinery

Automotive

Electricals & Electronics

Aerospace Industry

Marine & Rail

Others

By Material Type

Metallic

Non-metallic

By End Use

OEMs

After Market

By Product Type

Seals

Gaskets

By Seals

Shaft Seals

Molded Seals

Motor Vehicle Seals

Other Seals

By Gaskets

Jacketed Gaskets

Solid Gaskets

Spiral Wound Gaskets

Kammprofile Gaskets

Other Gaskets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/domlhr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment