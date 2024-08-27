Helmets to Hardhats Celebrates Success as Key Sponsor of the 165th Running of the King’s Plate

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helmets to Hardhats proudly served as a major sponsor of the 165th running of the King’s Plate, a landmark event that brought together a distinguished assembly of Union representatives, industry employers, Provincial building trade councils and government representatives including Ontario Lieutenant-Governor Edith Dumont and the Right Honourable Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. This prestigious occasion underscored our mission to support Veterans and the military-affiliated community transitioning into civilian careers in the unionized construction industry.



The King’s Plate, a hallmark of tradition and excellence, provided the perfect backdrop for highlighting our ongoing efforts to assist Veterans, Cadets, Reservists, and military family members as they navigate their career transitions. The event saw a remarkable turnout, and people gathered to reinforce their commitment to the Helmets to Hardhats initiative and the unionized construction industry’s dedication to our Veterans.

This event served as a platform to raise awareness about Helmets to Hardhats’ mission, highlighting the collective effort of all involved to bridge the gap between military and civilian careers through targeted support and training. It also emphasized the critical role of the skilled trades in our economy and the importance of supporting Veterans as they move from military service to civilian roles. Having representation from so many of Canada’s Building Trades Unions showcased their solidarity with Veterans, reiterating their commitment to providing valuable career opportunities within the construction industry.

“We are honoured to have been a key sponsor of this historic event,” said James Hogarth, Executive Director of Helmets to Hardhats. “The King’s Plate provided an exceptional opportunity to showcase the dedication of our partners and the unwavering support of the unionized construction industry for our Veterans. Together, we are making significant strides in ensuring that those who have served our country are given the tools and opportunities they need to succeed in their new civilian careers.”

The Helmets to Hardhats initiative remains steadfast in its commitment to facilitating the transition of Veterans and the military-affiliated community into skilled trades professions, fostering a supportive network that values their unique skills and experiences. The success of this event highlights the strong partnerships that drive our mission forward and the collective commitment to honouring and supporting those who have served.

