Powerback Joins Tendo's Healthcare Marketplace, Offering Nationwide At Home Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapy Services, to Consumers, Navigators, and Employers

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Tendo announced that Powerback Rehabilitation, a nationwide provider of personalized physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, has partnered with Tendo to offer its services through Tendo’s Care Connect and MDsave marketplaces. The program, Powerback Rehabilitation to You, enables individuals to recover in the comfort of their own homes, offering flexible scheduling, customized therapy plans, and comprehensive support.



“We’re excited to partner with Tendo to make quality, cost-efficient in-home therapy more accessible to patients and self-funded employers,” said Carl Shrom, CEO of Powerback. “Through Tendo’s Care Connect and MDsave marketplaces, we can now reach more patients and deliver effective therapy right to their homes.”

Powerback Rehabilitation to You will be available on Tendo’s MDsave marketplace for patients and on Care Connect for employers and care navigators. This partnership ensures patients receive the specific therapy they need, conveniently delivered at home, through Tendo’s streamlined platform.

“Our partnership with Powerback Rehabilitation to You aligns perfectly with Tendo’s mission to simplify healthcare access and deliver high-quality, personalized care to patients wherever they are," said Charlie Byrge, SVP Revenue at Tendo. "By integrating Powerback’s in-home therapy services into our Care Connect and MDsave marketplaces, we’re empowering patients and care navigators with more options to support recovery and well-being right in the comfort of their own homes."

About Tendo

Tendo, a software company recognized as one of Forbes America's Best Startup Employers for 2024, is reimagining what is possible in healthcare.

Founded by siblings Dan Goldsmith and Jennifer Goldsmith, the company works with leading health systems and the employer benefits ecosystem to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences, better clinical outcomes, and greater efficiency for patients, clinicians, and caregivers. Tendo’s solutions bring continuity to healthcare's complex and disconnected landscape along with insights to improve quality, health, and financial outcomes. With the recent acquisition of MDsave, Tendo is now able to offer patients and employers a comprehensive platform to easily search, schedule, pay for, and manage healthcare services with transparent pricing. Learn more at www.tendo.com .

About Powerback Rehabilitation to You

Powerback Rehabilitation to You offers nationwide, personalized physical, occupational, and speech therapy services, helping individuals of all ages recover in the comfort of their own homes. Powerback Rehabilitation to You is part of the parent company Powerback, which includes contracted therapy services through Powerback Rehabilitation, as well as the Powerback Consulting, Powerback Respiratory, and Powerback Pediatrics brands. With a focus on flexible scheduling, customized therapy plans, and comprehensive support, Powerback Rehabilitation to You helps individuals get back to doing what they love. Learn more at http://www.powerbackrehabtoyou.com.

