Beer Cans Market Size Expected to Reach USD 19.14 Billion by 2033

Ottawa, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beer cans market size is predicted to increase from USD 12.77 billion in 2023 to approximately USD 19.14 billion by 2033, according to a study published by Towards Packaging a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.



Key Takeaways: Leading Factors of the Beer Cans Market

Asia Pacific dominated the beer cans market in 2023.

North America is expected to grow at a significant rate in the market during the forecast period.

By material, the aluminium segment dominated the market with the largest share in 2023.

By type, the 3 piece can segment is expected to grow at significant rate during the forecast period.

By application, the 330 ml segment dominated the market in 2023.



Beer Cans Market at a Glance

The beer cans market revolves around the transportation, production and consumption of the beer based on consumer preferences which are driven by cultural shift from elder generation to younger generation. Along with these qualities, preventing the UV rays and providing mobility due to being light-weight are the leading objectives of the market. The lower emission of carbon print and lower energy resource used for recycling has increased the demand for beer cans initializing increasing the beer can market growth.

The utilization of stainless steel and aluminium prolongs the shelf life of beer. Along with customization of beer cans, improvisation of properties like strength and durability increases the growth rate of the beer cans market.

Driver

Beer consumption and Mobility of Beer Cans Drive the Beer Market

The major driving factors are the increasing consumption of beer in younger generation which is due to high incomes and the mobility of the beer cans due to its light-weight feature and instant consumption of beer have driven the beer cans market demand. The focus on sustainable packaging also boosts the market by attracting the market players which are driven by environmental consciousness. The cost-effective nature of cans makes it easy for the production and transportation of the beer which impacts the market growth.

Restraint

Government Regulations: A Challenge to the Beer Can Market

The leading challenge which hinders the growth of the beer can market is strict government regulations. The customs duties increasing on the import and export and the competitive strike between aluminium or steel materials are a major hinderance. Apart from this, economic ups and downs, changing prices and lack of recycling infrastructure can cause challenges for the key players and competition from alternatives like glass bottles are posing threat to the beer can market. Furthermore, the rise in prices due to economic ups and downs can lead to decrease of the market rate.

Technology and AI: Improvization of the Beer Can Market

AI integration has benefited the industry by researching and inventing new barrier designs, allowing for more sustainable solutions and longer-lasting packaging. Furthermore, technology improvements have made it simple to analyze supply chain demand, detect errors in manufactured materials, and provide complete reports on environmental stresses that will ensure the product's endurance.

In March 2023, AB InBev had launched an AI beer, Beck’s Autonomous, which was created by using ChatGPT and Midjourney to market, edit and develop the brand based on AI Intelligence. The company also stated that the beer will be available in a hybrid container which includes half glass, half aluminium and which will be a 5% ABV Pilsner style brew. The AI was also used for creating a custom logo and for designing container and also for creating a recipe which used local German products and 100% natural ingredients. The company added to its statement that AI will add new creativity to the beer world and revolutionize the beer industry.



Opportunity

Advantages: Recycling and Leight-weigh Material Expands the Beer Can Market

Beer is a culinary mascot for the market key players due to its production of endorphin, different flavours and ingredients, generation-based preferences. Less use of energy resources compared to glass and use of recycling materials for production of beer can increases the demand and creates opportunities for the market. The use of light-weight material decreases the packaging weight and also saves energy costs by reducing waste material. The premiumization of brand to create community and the increasing demand of crafted beer also creates opportunities for beer cans market.

Asia-Pacific: Rising incomes to Increase Beer Consumption

Asis-Pacific is the leading region for the beer cans market. The market in this region is driven by increased consumption of beer, high disposable incomes and growth in urbanization. Countries like India and China are leading contributors in the beer cans due to cans being portable and convenient. Reduced labor costs, availability of raw materials and overall presence of major players in countries such as Japan, India and China create significant contributors to the market’ expansion to the market.

In March 2023, the Indian beer startups expanded and launched new products after it has received massive funds. The increased disposable income, the decreasing social stigma around beer and the rising per capita beer consumption has surged the Indian beer startups. Bira 91 beer had secured $200 million and it raised $25 million from Tiger Pacific Capital.



On the other hand, North America is observed to be the fastest growing in the beer cans market during the forecast period. North America has established itself as the mature market with its focus on craft beers and innovating new designs. The demand for environmental consciousness and the recycling features which produce sustainable beer cans are the driving factors of the market. Countries like US and Canada are the leading contributors in the beer cans market. Additionally, the emergence of sustainable activities for the production of beer cans and packaging of the same create substantial opportunities for the market to grow in the forecast period.

In March 2023, Anheuser-Busch had launched a limited edition for America’s favourite pastime which is Baseball League, Budweiser beer cans, which had Cardinal’s theme, a baseball themed can which featured 14 different MLB teams with each can representing a different team’s logo. The cans were available in cities where Budweiser was sold, and fans were able to purchase the limited edition.



Lastly, Europe is remarked as the notably-growing region in the beer cans market. The cultural shift towards cans due to preferences of younger generation drives the market growth. The premiumization of brands and a focus on the sustainable solutions is the goal of the region. Presence of multiple players that focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable initiatives for product innovation create opportunities for the market.

In April 2023, Timothy Taylor’s Brewery, which is a traditional family-owned West Yorkshire brewery, had chosen Hopi Cal Storm as its first beer to go in cans due to its accessibility and which had 4% ABV triple hopped pale ale. The Hopi Cal Storm had been brewed in three stages which included five UK-grown hops- Cascade and Whitbread Goldings in the copper, Cascade and Chinook at the hop back stage, then dry-hopped with Jester and Ernest.



Major Breakthroughs by Top Companies in Beer Cans Market

Company Drink ON Ltd Headquarters United Kingdom Recent Development In September 2023, ON Beer launched a beer, which used alcohol avoidance techniques and provided heightened taste. The company had also stated that the beer will be available through e-commerce platforms.





Company Medusa Beverages Headquarters New Delhi, India Recent Development In June 2023, Medusa Beverages Pvt. Limited had launched a batch in Uttarakhand which wanted to increase its demand supply through PAN India participation initiative. The brand is available in 7 states which are Delhi, UP, Punjab, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Silvassa, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Segmental Insights

By Material

The aluminium cans is the dominating segment in the beer cans market. It is the dominating material due to its properties which are preserving the product and providing flexibility. It is demand due its lightweight feature which reduces transportation expenditure and also reduces carbon footprint. In addition, its recycling feature makes it the dominating segment among the market players.

The fastest growing segment is the steel/tin cans due to its use cost-effective nature and strength. The corrosion resistance and the sanitizing property of steel provides hygiene to the product and increases its shelf life. It is in demand due to its consistency in providing flavours from batch to batch. Brewing being a high temperature and high-pressure process makes it easy for the stainless steel to be an excellent choice for the beer cans market players.

By Type

The 2-piece cans are the dominating segment in the beer cans market. It is demand due to its properties which are strength which provide structural integrity and also reduces transportation costs due to the type being light-weight. It also provides smooth surface for printing and also increase the production speed.

