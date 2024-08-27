Elev8 New Media to Participate in the 150th National Investment Banking Association Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elev8 New Media (“Elev8”), an award-winning boutique public and media relations firm specializing in securing earned media and press coverage for its client companies, announced its participation as a sponsor of the National Investment Banking Association’s (NIBA) 150th Investment Conference, held at The Westin Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on September 4-5, 2024.

NIBA’s Investment Conference will bring together over 60 companies and approximately 200 attendees, featuring insightful panel discussions led by industry experts on current market trends and strategies. Attendees will include Registered Investment Advisors, Private Equity Groups, Investment Bankers, Broker Dealers, Venture Capitalists, and other key financial professionals, making it a critical forum for networking and knowledge exchange. The association is comprised of thousands of investment professionals representing over 60 key industry services and includes more than 8,800 registered representatives managing over $100 billion in assets.

"By participating as a sponsor for NIBA’s 150 conference, we are reinforcing our dedication to building valuable relationships within the financial community," said Jessica Starman, Co-Founder & CEO of Elev8 Mew Media. "As newcomers, we are eager to support our client companies and connect with leading executives, investors, and industry experts. We are excited to play a role in the success of this year's conference and to strengthen our presence in the industry."

To request a personal meeting with Elev8 New Media, please contact info@elev8newmedia.com or stop by Elev8’s booth.

For more information about the National Investment Banking Association’s 150th Investment Conference, please visit https://nibanet.org/conference/niba-september-4-5-2024-ft-lauderdale-fl-conference/ .

About The National Investment Banking Association

Since 1982, The National Investment Banking Association (NIBA) has been a not-for-profit association for the micro-cap and small-cap investment community and has hosted 148 investment conferences featuring public and private micro-cap and small-cap companies seeking access to the financial industry. NIBA’s member firms have a 40 year track record of successfully completing thousands of transactions totaling over $60 billion in new capital for emerging growth companies and are responsible for 90% of all IPOs under $20 million.

For more information, please visit https://nibanet.org/ .

About Elev8 New Media

Elev8 New Media is an award-winning boutique public relations agency committed to amplifying the market presence of both established leaders and emerging innovators across a wide array of industries. Elev8 partners with trailblazers driving transformative change, leveraging its team of award-winning PR and social media experts to secure thousands of earned media placements for clients in top-tier media outlets, including mainstream, broadcast, trade, local, and niche platforms. Beyond public relations, Elev8 New Media also provides comprehensive corporate social media management, helping clients build and sustain a compelling online narrative that sets them apart.

For more information, please visit www.elev8newmedia.com .

Contact:

Jessica Starman, MBA

media@elev8newmedia.com