White Spot’s Annual Pirate Pak Day Sends Deserving Children and Youth to Zajac Ranch

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shiver me timbers! White Spot’s 12th annual Pirate Pak Day — held Wednesday, August 14 — was an amazing day for kids and kids at heart, and helped the lifetime fundraising total sail well over $1 million. It’s pirate’s loot that once again will send campers to Zajac Ranch for Children, a long-time B.C. based charity dedicated to giving children and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities the opportunity to have an unforgettable camp experience.

Since the very first White Spot food truck started serving up sandwiches in 1928, the restaurant has been all about family and community, and Pirate Pak Day embodies that purpose and gives the entire White Spot team a chance to give back.

“It’s always a fun and unforgettable day when we come together for Pirate Pak Day,” said Trent Carroll, President, White Spot Hospitality. “We’re especially grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Zajac family, supporting the incredible camp experience they provide to so many young people. Through this partnership, Pirate Pak Day has brought joy to hundreds of families across B.C. I’m deeply thankful to our dedicated restaurant teams and loyal guests for making this event such a success each year. Their passion and support truly make this day special.”

The Pirate Pak itself — added to the menu in 1968 — continues to be a kids’ favourite from generation to generation. “I’ve been going to White Spot ever since I was a kid. It’s my dad’s favourite place to go and still is, since he grew up in the Vancouver area,” said Barb McAdie, a local long-time patron of White Spot. “We support this special cause every single year and love going to White Spot all year long.” Codi Lynn, who also visited White Spot with her family on Pirate Pak Day, echoed the sentiment: "Everyone loves the Pirate Pak. It's the best, for the kids most especially. And we love how proceeds go back to such a good cause too!"

Now in its 12th year, Pirate Pak Day has sent hundreds of children and young adults with life-threatening illnesses and chronic disabilities to Zajac Ranch for Children, a fully inclusive summer camp. Here, campers participate in activities like outdoor adventures, water sports, and arts and crafts, all designed to build self-confidence and create lasting memories. Each year, the White Spot team extends their involvement beyond fundraising by serving lunch during "White Spot Week," adding a personal touch to the camp experience.

The success of Pirate Pak Day is a collective effort, where every White Spot team member plays a vital role. From the early hours of food preparation to the meticulous work of line cooks and the warm welcomes from servers and greeters, White Spot staff dedicated over 200 hours to building Pirate Pak boats and ensuring a memorable experience. This year, thousands of guests from across the province joined in, eager to support a great cause and relive the tradition. Together, they enjoyed 41,312 Paks on Pirate Pak Day. The collective dedication of our team and the enthusiastic participation of our guests is what truly makes Pirate Pak Day a cherished event year after year.

Created for “little mateys,” the White Spot Pirate Pak Menu offers delicious meals made of fresh, local ingredients served in the iconic pirate ship. Since first making its debut on the White Spot menu over five decades ago, the Pirate Pak remains an all-time menu favourite offering hundreds of menu combinations, including vegetarian options, and the boats are 100% recyclable and compostable.

ABOUT WHITE SPOT HOSPITALITY | Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, White Spot is Canada’s longest-running restaurant chain. Founded in 1928, when Nat Bailey launched Canada’s first drive-in restaurant at Granville and 67th, the 96-year-young chain serves more than 17 million guests annually at 132 White Spot and Triple O’s (their premium quick-service restaurants) located throughout B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Asia. They also own and operate five mobile food trucks. Bailey’s original vision was to build a restaurant that served the highest quality, unique tasting food and White Spot remains committed to continuing this tradition in each and every meal. White Spot Hospitality is proud to be recognized with the platinum status designation as one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, is one of Canada’s top 150 iconic brands as awarded by Interbrand Canada, has been awarded a gold medal for excellence in franchising by the Canadian Franchise Association, and is one of B.C.’s Most Loved Brands as recognized by Ipsos. | whitespot.ca tripleos.ca



