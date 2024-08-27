Adera Development Achieves Fitwel Certification for PURA, Surrey’s First Mass Timber Residential Development

SURREY, British Columbia, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Adera Development (Adera) announces the Fitwel ® Certification of PURA , Surrey’s first sustainable mass timber housing project. With this achievement, PURA is one of only eight multi-family residential buildings in British Columbia with a coveted 1-star Fitwel Certification.



Located in the vibrant Surrey Central West Village, PURA is comprised of 248 one- and two-bedroom homes across two six-storey buildings. Designed as a transit-oriented development, PURA aims to provide high-quality, accessible homes for first-time homebuyers and young families.

Fitwel, the world's leading certification system dedicated to enhancing health for all, is at the forefront of promoting the health and well-being of building occupants. Through its innovative use of specialized scorecards, Fitwel ensures that buildings adhere to and maintain health-focused protocols and amenities. Buildings certified by Fitwel benefit from strategies that place the well-being of residents at the core, leading to improved physical and community health, increased occupant safety, and overall well-being. The Fitwel Certification for PURA underscores Adera's commitment to sustainable construction and wellness-oriented design. By leveraging the innovative SmartWood ® technology, PURA exemplifies Adera's commitment to building healthier, stronger, and more beautiful homes for future generations.

“Achieving Fitwel Certification for PURA is a significant milestone for Adera, marking our commitment to creating healthier and more sustainable living environments,” said Sarah Bingham, Vice President, Development & Sustainability at Adera. “This certification reflects our dedication to integrating wellness-focused design and building practices that enhance the well-being of our residents. We are proud to lead the way with our first Fitwel-Certified project and look forward to continuing this journey in future developments.”

PURA’s design harmoniously blends natural light, green spaces, and health-promoting features such as accessible recreational areas, secure bicycle storage, and a well-equipped fitness centre. By using sustainable materials, PURA ensures superior indoor environmental quality. Every unit boasts access to green spaces and natural scenery, while rooftop and courtyard green spaces further enrich residents' well-being by fostering seamless integration with nature.

“Adera’s pioneering work with the PURA Residential Development exemplifies the importance of prioritizing both the health of people and the planet,” said Joanna Frank, President and CEO of CfAD, operator of Fitwel. “As one of the first multi-family residential buildings in British Columbia to achieve Fitwel Certification, PURA sets a new standard for integrating occupant health and wellness and serves as an inspiration for other developments. We applaud Adera’s efforts and are thrilled to have them join us in the healthy building movement.”

Adera’s commitment to advancing health through PURA is evident in several thoughtful design and construction practices. Brightly lit stairwells encourage physical activity by making stairs an appealing alternative to elevators. At PURA, superior air quality is ensured through the use of low-emission materials, operable windows, mold-resistant materials, and a tobacco- and smoke-free environment, reflecting a strong commitment to health and comfort for all residents. Community initiatives and programs are also designed to foster resident connections, enhancing overall well-being.

About Adera Development

With over 50 years of experience, Adera Development has built a world-class, award-winning portfolio, including more than 4-million square feet of commercial space and over 11,600 homes, condos, and townhomes. It has emerged as one of the leading multi-disciplinary real estate development organizations and mass timber leaders in British Columbia. Adera remains dedicated to delivering value through a commitment to the communities it builds, its customers, the environment, and the pursuit of agile innovation in developments, such as its SmartWood® and QuietHome™ technologies. To learn more about Adera, visit adera.com .

About Fitwel and the Center for Active Design

Fitwel is the world's leading certification system committed to building health for all. Generated by expert analysis of 7,000+ academic research studies, Fitwel is implementing a vision for a healthier future where all buildings and communities are enhanced to strengthen health and well-being. Fitwel was originally created by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and U.S. General Services Administration. The CDC remains the research and evaluation partner for Fitwel. The Center for Active Design (CfAD), a global not-for-profit organization, maintains the Fitwel standard and conducts objective third-party assessments that lead to certified projects. CfAD's new business unit, Adai (pronounced "a-DAY"), is charged with expanding Fitwel to the global market, administering the program while providing best-in-class customer service and technical support.