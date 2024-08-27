Cosmetic Lasers Market Size Anticipated to Reach USD 3.8 Billion with a CAGR of 13.3% by 2031, Driven by Targeted Standalone Laser Treatments| Transparency Market Research Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Market Research, Inc., Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Transparency Market Research, the global cosmetic lasers market (سوق الليزر التجميلي) was worth US$ 1.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 3.8 Billion by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 13.3 % between 2023 and 2031.

Cosmetic lasers are specialized medical devices with focused light energy that aid in treating several skin conditions and aesthetic concerns. The light emitted by these lasers is absorbed by specific targets in the skin, such as pigment, blood vessels, or water, depending on the wavelength of the laser. This absorption triggers a reaction that can either remove or modify the target tissue.

Cosmetic lasers are broadly categorized into standalone lasers and multiplatform lasers. Standalone lasers are characterized by their use of a single wavelength and a limited range of applicators, thereby making them suitable for treating a specific set of conditions. These lasers are designed for targeted applications, which provide specialized treatments with precision.

A Sneak Peek into Cosmetic Lasers Market

The cosmetic lasers industry is experiencing rapid expansion and fierce competition, offering a wide range of products and services designed to enhance skin appearance and health. The increasing demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures is particularly prominent among the younger generation, who seek quick and effective solutions for their appearance. For instance, research states that plastic surgeons performed an 11.2% overall increase in procedures in 2022, with more than 14.9 million surgical and 18.8 million non-surgical procedures worldwide.

The rise of aesthetic clinics and spas offering laser cosmetic services, along with the availability of home-use laser devices, has made these treatments more accessible and affordable to a wider customer base. Future market trends imply significant opportunities in emerging markets, driven by rising disposable incomes and increased awareness of aesthetic procedures.

The field of laser cosmetics is continually evolving and innovating, with new technologies, techniques, and products being developed and introduced to the market. This industry also caters to diverse and niche markets, including men, ethnic groups, and individuals with specific skin conditions or concerns.

As a result, technological advancements in laser cosmetics such as the development of new laser devices, wavelengths, and delivery modes are delivering better results, improved safety, and greater convenience for both - practitioners and clients, thereby advancing cosmetic lasers market size.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence and robotics in laser systems is expected to enhance precision and outcomes in cosmetic treatments. The trend toward personalized treatments is likely to drive innovation and market growth, as patients seek customized solutions tailored to their specific needs.

Overall, the cosmetic lasers market is set for robust growth, propelled by technological advancements and evolving consumer preferences.

Cosmetic Lasers Market Regional Insights?

North America generated the largest market value in 2023. The region is also expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Growing number of surgeons in the region, surge in consumer spending power, rise in research activities, increase in adoption of modern technologies, and continuous efforts to promote non-invasive cosmetic treatments are some of the factors driving cosmetic lasers market share in the region.

Additionally, the North American market is witnessing significant growth, driven in large part by the presence of major industry leaders such as Hologic, Inc. and Cutera, Inc. This growth is further fueled by the rising prevalence of obesity in the region, which has led to an increased demand for cosmetic laser treatments and procedures.

In 2022, around 8.7 million Canadian adults were categorized as obese. The prevalence of obesity among adults in Canada has increased over the last two decades, with the year 2022 witnessing 30% of population getting affected by it. The rate is higher among Canadian men at 28% compared to 24.7% for women.

Key Players

Aerolase Corp., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Solta Medical, Cutera, Hologic Inc., Lumenis, Sciton, Inc., SharpLight Technologies Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd. and El.En S.p.A are some of the leading key players operating in the global industry.

Cosmetic Lasers Market Segmentation

Product

Nd:YAG

Diode

Carbon Dioxide

Er:YAG

Pulsed Dye Laser (PDL)

Others

Modality

Standalone

Multiplatform

Application

Hair Removal

Skin Resurfacing

Vascular Lesions

Scar & Acne Removal

Body Contouring

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Medical Spas

