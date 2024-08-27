US Building Finishing Contractors Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report (2024-2029): Boost in Residential Construction is on the Horizon, Fueled by Interest Rate Cuts

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Building Finishing Contractors in the US - Market Size, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts (2024-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Residential and non-residential building markets determine the performance of building finishing contractors. Growth in residential building construction activity was a boon to building finishing contractors for new and existing structures amid the outbreak of COVID-19.

Growth in the residential market offset some declines in the non-residential building construction market, but building finishing contractors still faced overall contractions. As other building markets began recovering, there was a slowdown in residential construction because of interest rate hikes, offsetting a full recovery. Overall, industry-wide revenue has been falling at a CAGR of 2.7% to total an estimated $16.6 billion in 2024, including an estimated jump of 0.6% in 2024.



Trends and Insights

Contractors face a split market. Low interest rates led to robust growth in the residential market. However, when these rates rose, contractors endured losses, but an uptick in non-residential construction offset some declines.

Housing starts and private spending on home improvements surged because of low interest rates. However, as rates increased, the residential construction market contracted.

California's major construction markets draw building finishing contractors. The state's robust commercial and industrial sectors act as a magnet, making proximity to these markets crucial for businesses.

The crux of competition among building finishing contractors rests on reputation. When reputations match, price-based competition takes hold, making cost a pivotal factor in a company's appeal.

Industry outlook (2024-2029)



Market size is projected to grow over the next five years. Interest rate cuts and upticks in disposable incomes will fuel residential market growth

A boost in residential construction is on the horizon, fueled by interest rate cuts. These cuts will stimulate a rebound in housing initiatives and be a primary growth catalyst for building finishing contractors.

Company Coverage Includes:

CentiMark Corporation

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Valcourt Building Services LLC

Kalkreuth Roofing & Sheet Metal Inc.

Letner Roofing Co.

Everclear Enterprises Inc.

Liberty Waterproofing Services

Allied Roofing & Waterproofing Inc.

ArmaCo Construction Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



ABOUT THIS INDUSTRY

Industry Definition

Main Activities

Similar Industries

Additional Resources

INDUSTRY AT A GLANCE



INDUSTRY PERFORMANCE

Executive Summary

Key External Drivers

Current Performance

Industry Outlook

Industry Life Cycle

PRODUCTS & MARKETS

Supply Chain

Products & Services

Demand Determinants

Major Markets

International Trade

Business Locations

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Share Concentration

Key Success Factors

Cost Structure Benchmarks

Basis of Competition

Barriers to Entry

Industry Globalization

MAJOR COMPANIES



OPERATING CONDITIONS

Capital Intensity

Technology & Systems

Revenue Volatility

Regulation & Policy

Industry Assistance

KEY STATISTICS

Industry Data

Annual Change

Key Ratios

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi0lop

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.