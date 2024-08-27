Viridien commences next-generation sparse OBN project in the Gulf of Mexico

Paris, France – August 27, 2024

Viridien has announced the start of the Laconia 3D OBN multi-client seismic program in the US Gulf of Mexico. Covering 330 OCS blocks in the Garden Banks and Keathley Canyon protraction areas, the project is supported by industry funding. Acquisition started in July 2024 with delivery of initial products scheduled for Q2 2025.

To improve the resulting images and subsurface information, this survey will record extra-long-offset full-azimuth OBN data and utilize the Sercel TPS™ (Tuned Pulsed Source), an innovative environmentally friendly low-frequency marine seismic source. This dataset is ideal for Viridien’s industry-leading elastic full-waveform inversion (E-FWI), which will maximize the subsalt imaging and reservoir delineation.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, Viridien, said: “Our new Laconia OBN survey reflects Viridien’s ongoing commitment to support the industry in the Gulf of Mexico. With the powerful combination of Viridien’s highly differentiating technologies applied to this survey, we will deliver best-in-class images to reveal unprecedented subsalt detail and previously hidden resource potential. This will revitalize the underlying data and allow a better understanding of the complex subsalt geology and deep targets associated with the area to aid both exploration and the continuing development of discovered energy resources.”

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resource, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

