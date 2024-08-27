Europe Online Food Delivery Market Forecast Report and Company Analysis 2024-3032, Featuring Delivery Hero, Grab Holdings, Uber Technologies, Roofoods, Yum! Brands, DoorDash and Zomato

Dublin, Aug. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Online Food Delivery Market Forecast Report by Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method, Country and Company Analysis 2024-3032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Europe's Online Food Delivery market is predicted to grow US$ 62.59 billion by 2032 to US$ 26.77 billion in 2023, with a healthy CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2032. Factors driving this expansion population growth and density especially in the urban areas, altering consumer preferences into convenience and lastly, delivery technology and mobile application advancement.



Urbanization in Europe drives demand for convenient food delivery due to busy lifestyles



In Europe, the process of urbanization plays a crucial role in the consumption of online food delivery services. Online food delivery also suits many urban residents especially working people who do not have ample time to spend on food preparation and buying. Food delivery platforms have started capitalizing on this market, providing customers with a wide choice of dining facilities meeting the needs of Europe's active cities, thus highlighting the variety of the European food market.



Investment in logistics and delivery networks in Europe



Retailer logistics and delivery investments enhance European online food delivery market services. Improved supply chain solutions shorten delivery time and thus, deliver the meals in a fresher condition to clients. Sophisticated delivery networks allow platform businesses to enlarge their operational service areas, including the penetration of more consumers in urban and suburban zones.



European Online Food Delivery Company Analysis



Some prominent European online food delivery players include Delivery Hero, Grab Holdings, Uber Technologies, Roofoods Ltd (Deliveroo), Yum! Brands Inc., DoorDash Inc., and Zomato Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamic

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Europe Online Food Delivery Market



6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Platform Type

6.2 By Business Model

6.3 By Payment Method

6.4 By Country



7. Platform Type

7.1 Mobile Applications

7.2 Websites



8. Business Model

8.1 Order Focused Food Delivery System

8.2 Logistics Based Food Delivery System

8.3 Full-Service Food Delivery System



9. Payment Method

9.1 Online Payment

9.2 Cash on Delivery



10. Country

10.1 Germany

10.2 France

10.3 United Kingdom

10.4 Italy

10.5 Spain

10.6 Others



11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



12. SWOT Analysis



13. Key Players Analysis

Delivery Hero

Grab Holdings Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Roofoods Ltd (Deliveroo)

Yum! Brands Inc.

DoorDash Inc.

Zomato Ltd.

