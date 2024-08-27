Media relations:

Capgemini to reinforce its data-driven digital transformation capabilities with acquisition of Syniti

Acquisition will enable the Group to further support clients in unlocking new value creation from their complex data transformations, notably in the SAP ecosystem

Paris, August 27, 2024 - Capgemini announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Syniti, a leader in enterprise data management software and services including platform and migration services, with a global footprint. This acquisition will augment the Group’s data-led solutions for clients across the globe, in particular large scale SAP transformations, such as the move to SAP S/4HANA.

Headquartered in the United States with operations globally, Syniti has been putting data at the forefront of digital transformation for more than 15 years. Its team of 1200+ data-focused experts specialize in managing complex data quality, data migration and data governance initiatives for some of the world’s largest companies. Syniti has deep expertise in sectors such as life sciences, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, consumer products & retail, and automotive. Examples of the business-critical transition projects that it supports include mergers & acquisitions, ERP migration and consolidation, moving to the cloud and data compliance requirements.

Its market leading Syniti Knowledge Platform is a unified, cloud-based data management platform devised to break down the siloes that have traditionally defined the enterprise data management space, providing a collaborative platform that all business stakeholders can leverage to drive successful and repeatable business transformation initiatives. The Syniti Knowledge Platform is an SAP Endorsed App that has also been sold as an SAP Solution Extension under the name SAP Advanced Data Migration & Management by Syniti for nearly a decade.

As a trusted global partner for major SAP data migrations, the acquisition of Syniti is good news for organizations who are looking for options to base their enhanced SAP business applications and processes on a solid data foundation that they can trust. Especially clients who are implementing SAP S/4HANA who have already found tremendous value in leveraging the platform for continuous data transformation initiatives.

“A strong data foundation is key to enable relevant, trusted and quality insights. It’s a top priority for clients as they look to unlock further value from their enterprise data thanks to generative AI,” comments Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group. “Syniti and Capgemini share the philosophy that digital transformation will always require data transformation to drive critical business benefits. Syniti is a leader in its field and a trusted global partner for major SAP data migrations. Its global team will reinforce Capgemini’s data-driven digital core business transformation services.”

“Capgemini and Syniti have long recognized the importance of data, and that the complexity of data work requires technical, business and industry skills in order to deliver real business benefits,” said Kevin Campbell, CEO of Syniti. “Capgemini’s deep industry expertise and leadership in data & AI services highly complement Syniti’s data first approach in the market, to ensure that more organizations bring data to the forefront of their business and digital transformation projects. Both organizations have a deep commitment to innovation and client satisfaction, and our team is excited by the prospect of joining this global leader.”

The transaction is due to close in the coming months subject to regulatory approval and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

