ThreatQuotient Launches ThreatQ Platform Availability in AWS Marketplace

Ashburn, VA. USA – August 27, 2024 – ThreatQuotient, an innovative security operations platform provider, announced today that its leading Threat Intelligence Platform (TIP) is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This is an exciting development in ThreatQuotient’s mission to enable cybersecurity teams to optimize threat detection, investigation, and response.

The ThreatQ Platform improves the efficiency and effectiveness of existing security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools, and teams. The data-driven platform automates the threat intelligence lifecycle, enabling teams to swiftly identify, investigate, prioritize, and respond to threats. By aggregating threat intelligence with internal data and additional context into a central repository, teams can gain a holistic view of their cybersecurity landscape. This enhances visibility of their organization’s infrastructure, facilitates threat intelligence sharing across security teams and collaboration by integrating tools, teams and workflows and drives more informed decision-making.

This move enables a broad global audience of AWS customers to access ThreatQuotient’s TIP directly within AWS Marketplace. AWS customers can now streamline the purchase and management of ThreatQuotient’s TIP within their AWS Marketplace account.

“By accessing ThreatQuotient’s Threat Intelligence Platform in AWS Marketplace, customers will be able to minimize time-to-value of their investment,” said Haig Colter, Director of Alliances, ThreatQuotient. “This simplifies the process of integrating a new cybersecurity solution and helps cybersecurity teams get straight to threat identification, prioritization and response. With the current state of the threat climate every minute is precious, and this new development will help teams capitalize on their time. This move demonstrates our commitment to help security teams work smarter, not harder.”

ThreatQuotient’s TIP is now generally available in AWS Marketplace. For more information on ThreatQuotient and its solutions, please visit here.

-ENDS-

About ThreatQuotient

ThreatQuotient improves security operations by fusing together disparate data sources, tools and teams to accelerate threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR). ThreatQ is the first purpose-built, data-driven threat intelligence platform that helps teams prioritize, automate and collaborate on security incidents; enables more focused decision making; and maximizes limited resources by integrating existing processes and technologies into a unified workspace. The result is reduced noise, clear priority threats, and the ability to automate processes with high fidelity data. ThreatQuotient’s industry leading integration marketplace, data management, orchestration and automation capabilities support multiple use cases including threat intelligence management and sharing, incident response, threat hunting, spear phishing, alert triage and vulnerability management. ThreatQuotient is headquartered in Northern Virginia with international operations based out of Europe, MENA and APAC. For more information, visit www.threatquotient.com.

Press Contact

Paula Elliott, Managing Director,

C8 Consulting for ThreatQ (UK & US)

ThreatQ@c8consulting.co.uk